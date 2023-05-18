Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Dupe Diamonds (And Other Valuables) Infinitely | Glitch Guide

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a technical marvel for running as well as it does on the aging Nintendo Switch hardware. While the game runs relatively well all the time, it isn’t 100% perfect when it comes to bugs — and players have discovered a massive exploit. By pausing too quickly, you’ll be able to duplicate the most valuable items in the game. Items like Diamonds, which sell for 500 rupees and are incredibly rare.

Whether you want to get rich or you’re just curious, learn about the latest duplication glitch in the full guide below. It’s a little complicated and may take some practice. You’ll need to open and close your inventory rapidly. Before even attempting this glitch, I recommend hunting for a diamond — and you’ll need a few arrows to spare and bows. Diamonds are the hardest to find. Search caves on the surface map and smash black ore deposits with rocks to eventually earn a diamond. Then you can start duping.

How To Duplicate Diamonds | Infinite Rupees Glitch

This cheat was shared by Benjaninja on Twitter. Essentially, by following a set of actions and pausing the game, we can create two bows.

By attaching a valuable item like a Diamond to your arrow before shooting, then duplicating, you’ll get two Diamonds — this works for any item you can attach to arrows, but Diamonds are easily the most valuable. All you need is one to get started, then you can copy as many Diamonds as you like, giving yourself infinite rupees.

Duplication Glitch | Step-by-Step

Ready your bow with [ ZR ].

]. Press [ D-Pad: Up ] and fuse an item with your arrow. Diamonds are recommended for duping.

] and fuse an item with your arrow. Diamonds are recommended for duping. Press [ + ] to open inventory.

] to open inventory. Drop the bow you have equipped currently. Do this through the inventory menu.

Select another bow.

Rapidly press [ + ] two times. Open the inventory twice very quickly.

] two times. Open the inventory twice very quickly. Open inventory with [ + ] and drop the bow you have equipped.

] and drop the bow you have equipped. Exit inventory and collect both bows you dropped.

And that’s it! You’ll duplicate whatever material you’ve fused with an arrow. That means you can double, triple, quadruple or beyond your Diamonds. Each Diamond is worth 500 rupees — that’s a huge bonus. You’ll be able to earn thousands of rupees with seconds of work.

Like any glitch, this is totally up to you — if you want to break the game and earn endless money extremely quickly, that’s up to you. You can’t ruin the game for anyone but yourself, and it may get patched in the near future. Jump on it now if you’re feeling like a total cheater.