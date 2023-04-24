Wildfrost: Daily Challenges, Explained | Tips & Tricks Guide

Wildfrost is a difficult game. It took us many hours to win our first run, and tens more to finally beat the game proper. Considering how short a run of Wildfrost can be, you can infer just how many deaths were endured before we got a taste of victory. What if we told you Wildfrost’s main game wasn’t even the hardest part of Wildfrost?

No, that honour goes to the Daily Challenge. Daily Challenges are nightmarish in execution, but morish in terms of tantalising tactical displays of genius. If you want to push your master of Wildfrost to its limits, then feel free to hop into a Daily Challenge. Before you do that though, let’s break down what they are.

What Are Daily Challenges

Daily Challenges are runs of Wildfrost with modifier bells unique to that day. Modifier Bells, if you are unaware, changes some of the core rules of Wildfrost – often to make it more difficult. The Daily Challenge has unique bells that rotate randomly to give you a unique run every day.

These Bells can range from buffing every enemy to be tougher or giving every boss Frenzy. They can also be helpful, such as buffing Clunkers this run, etc. Not only that, you have a random deck of cards that still largely follows the core deck of your chosen Tribe (although in the Daily, the Tribe is randomised too).

This deck comes with unusual companions, some swapped-out Items, and in many cases, powerful Charms randomly applied to your cards. All of this combined leaves quite the decadent strategic cake. All you need to do is skim some buttercream off the top with a wayward finger and hit play.

Rewards For Completing Daily Challenges

Of course, there are some rewards for completing Daily Challenges. For one, completing one (win or lose) puts you on a scoreboard, so you can check out your ranking when pitted against the rest of the world.

Secondly, it will continue any Streak you were currently on. So if you are gunning for that dastardly Steak Charm, this can help you – although it is probably a more difficult way of doing that.

Finally, there is a unique Charm tied to completing the Daily Challenge, and unlocking it adds an extra wrench to your toolbox. Of course, all of this is ignoring the obvious reward of endless Wildfrost. Who doesn’t want an endless string of unique challenges?

Quirks Of Daily Challenges

There are some quirks to Daily Challenges that should be addressed, however. The most obvious is spoilers. Daily Challenges give access to every unlockable card and charm in Wildfrost for the duration of that run. If you haven’t unlocked everything and you want to keep the magic alive, then don’t do Daily Challenges until you’ve seen the True Ending. At the very least, get one successful run.

Then there is the matter of randomness. As good as a unique run is, it does seem like every modifier has been randomly applied with no curation at all. This can lead to some seriously difficult runs or runs that are a cakewalk. This is all part of the fun, but if you want fair, you won’t find it here.

