Mighty DOOM: Best Armor Sets To Equip & Upgrade First

Weapons are what matter most in Mighty DOOM, but your armor also serves an important function. You won’t want to miss out on the powerful boosts each type of armor provides, and there are a limited number of sets making it easy to settle on a specific build. There are actually far fewer sets of armor than there are guns. You’ll find Exultian, UAC, Demonic and more — and we have opinions about which sets are best for each equipment slot.

Naturally, your best equipment is entirely based on your luck when opening Crates. If you have rare purple armor, you’re almost always better off equipping that — the higher the rarity, the better the gear. We have our personal favorites and I’ll explain each one in the guide below, but all sets are totally valid as long as you’re upgrading. Don’t forget to upgrade your armor. The defense boost is incredibly important for survival in later chapters.

Best Armor Builds

Armor comes in four pieces — helmet, gloves, boots and chest. By equipping armor pieces from the same set (UAC, Demonic, etc) you’ll get a bonus buff. This isn’t required, and often you’re better off equipping gear from multiple different sets and enjoying the various benefits.

NOTE: You’ll get the most damage boost by upgrading the Gloves and Helmet. Damage is your most important stat, so most players will tell you to focus on upgrading these armor pieces first.

Depending on your available equipment and your playstyle, you might have your own personal favorites, but these are the gear pieces we highly recommend equipping.

Gold Slayer Build : If you have the Gold Slayer purchased, you’ll want to equip sets that give bonuses to your secondary. The Gold Slayer gives a chance to reload your secondary weapon whenever you score a kill. Helmet : Exultian Helmet – Purely for the damage increase. Gloves : UAC Gloves – After using your secondary, gain a damage boost on primary. Very powerful when combined with the Gold Slayer. Chest : Exultian Chest – Increases chance to Stagger. Very useful for survivability. Boots : Demonic Boots – Increases projectile speed and gives a dodge chance.

There are more great gear pieces you may want to try.

UAC Chest : All UAC armor gives a bonus to damage after using your secondary. If you want to go all-in, you can absolutely do that. Only recommended with Gold Slayer armor.

: All UAC armor gives a bonus to damage after using your secondary. If you want to go all-in, you can absolutely do that. Only recommended with Gold Slayer armor. Demonic Gloves: Constant damage boost. Gives a smaller buff than the UAC Gloves, but always provides more power. Useful if you aren’t using the Gold Slayer. Demonic gear all give a straight damage boost. Use these if you don’t care about gimmicks and just want more damage.

Selecting armor can be pretty straightforward. Don’t ignore upgrading chest pieces — the defense boost is absolutely critical in later stages, but you’ll also want to focus on dealing more damage. Damage is the stat that matters most, so always try to equip gear that works best with your particular playstyle… which should be dealing as much damage as possible. Offense is the best defense, and the right armor pieces can help you with that.