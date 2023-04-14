XDefiant: How To Join The Closed Beta | Early-Access Guide

The Tom Clancy-themed arena shooter XDefiant is now open for all. The Closed Beta began on the night of April 13th and goes on until April 23 — if you sign up now, that’s a solid week plus of gameplay time. This might be called a ‘Closed Beta‘ but anyone can join with a little effort. There are two methods for joining the Closed Beta, and we’ll offer a quick explanation to get you started. Be warned, not everyone that applies will get an invitation through registration.

XDefiant is a colorful FPS mash-up featuring characters and factions from publisher Ubisoft‘s many Tom Clancy branded games — and even a few other properties. You’ll find Far Cry rebels, Sam Fisher wannabes in Splinter Cell getup, and Phantom operators. If you’re a fan of these properties, you’re sure to find at least one familiar character (and weapon) to fight for military-themed supremacy. There’s even a unique progression system exclusive to the Closed Beta — but don’t expect to keep all those rewards when the full game drops later. All progression unlocks are tied to the Closed Beta only.

And the XDefiant closed beta is crossplay. Give yourself the best possible shot to get into the beta with these methods.

How To Get Into The Closed Beta

The Closed Beta for XDefiant is accessible from April 13th-April 23rd.

Option #1: Online Registration

Register on the official XDefiant website here. Scroll down to the bottom of the site to find registration options for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5. Select your platform than click the [ Register ] button. Register / Sign-In and wait for your invitation. You may need to confirm your e-mail address after sign-up before Ubisoft will send an invitation.

Option #2: Twitch Drop

Through the Closed Beta period ( April 13th-23rd ) invitations will be issued alternatively through Twitch Drops with official Twitch partners.

Both methods are seemingly random. After registering online, if you don’t yet have an invitation and want one, your best bet is dropping into partnered streams for another chance.

What’s Included In The Closed Beta

The XDefiant beta includes 10 exclusive rewards — while most progression items will not carry over into the main game on the full release, these 10 exclusive rewards will carry over. This includes a series of unique weapon and character skins.

M4A1 “Disruption” Weapon Skin

Kersey “Dungaree” Character Skin

M870 “Cobalt” Weapon Skin

Emoji “XD Style”

Magnum “Black & Bling” Weapon Skin

MP7 “Graffiti” Weapon Skin

MK20 “Pelagic” Weapon Skin

De Rosa “Hi-Velocity” Character Skin

MVP/Profile/KS “Hi-Velocity” Player Card

MP5 “TechX” Weapon Skin

The Closed Beta includes 5 factions with 3 characters each, 14 maps and 4 game modes.

Factions :

: Libertad

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

DedSec (Locked until later date during Closed Beta.)

Maps :

: Attica Heights

Arena

DUMBO

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Modes : All unranked playlists.

: All unranked playlists. Escort

Zone Control

Domination

Occupy

That’s everything you’ll get to experience in the Closed Beta, with much more content to come when the F2P shooter is fully released.