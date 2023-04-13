Mighty DOOM: 5 Tips To Make Every Chapter Easier | Best Gun Combos, Revive Tricks & More

Mighty DOOM doesn’t make your Mini Slayer’s life any easier than his big brother in Doom Eternal. Every chapter presents new challenges, forcing players to grind or spend real money on Special Crates for a (tiny) chance to earn better gear. If you’re struggling to make progress in Mighty DOOM like everyone else and don’t want to waste money on temporary upgrades that’ll only make your journey easier until the next painful chapter, we’ve put together 5 tips that could help. These are the same tips I’ve seen over and over again, and after testing a few of them myself, these are the ones I think are truly useful. Give yourself an edge against the demonic hordes. Here’s a handful of tricks that helped us overcome the odds.

Mighty DOOM is available to download FREE here: iOS | Android.

More Mighty DOOM guides:

Best Weapons | What To Buy With Crystals | Gear Farming Tips | EXP & Coin Rewards Per Level | Ch. 6 & 7: Doom Hunter Base Tips

General Tips | What You Need To Know

#1. Gauss Cannon Secondary with Spread Shot, Bounce & Magnetic Acceleration. Paired with the Gold Slayer suit and this weapon can destroy everything. The only downside is that you need to find these mods. It won’t reach its full potential until you get the right mods.

Many players swear by the Heavy Cannon. Your starting weapon is also incredibly versatile. If you find a better rarity primary, you should equip it — but the Heavy Cannon can carry you through most of the game. If you have a choice when switching, the Plasma Rifle serves a very similar role.

#2. Upgrade your Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon, Gloves and Helmet above all else. Damage is the most important statistic in Mighty DOOM. You’ll want to put a few upgrades into your other armor, but only to keep them relatively balanced and above the singe digits if you’re later in the game.

To upgrade more, recycle low rarity equipment or equipment you’re not using. If you have weapons or armor that are common, recycle for the extra coins. They’re not worth fusing. Always focus on upgrading your best gear first. If you’re lucky enough to get an epic rarity (purple) weapon, use it.

#3. You can Revive once per chapter by watching a free ad. You’re limited to doing this 5 times per day. Keep this in your pocket whenever you’re on a difficult run. If you’re far in a run and want to ensure you’re going to win, keep that extra Revive in mind. It’s basically like getting a free 50% health boost.

Ads can also be used daily to earn other rewards. You can get a free Crate and free Coins from the store. Mute your device, turn on the ad, let it play and then press the [X]. No need to pay attention.

#4. Buy the Gold Slayer. It costs 1,200 crystals — or $10. The Gold Slayer gives a random chance to reload your secondary weapon whenever you get a kill. Any kill counts toward this chance. And don’t forget to upgrade your Slayer — it is two menus deep into the Slayer select menu in the inventory. Upgrading can increase your overall power and give you other useful stat boosts, including a boost to the armor’s auto-reload chance. Use this armor with any secondary to deal extreme damage.

All other microtransactions really aren’t worth it. The Battle Pass is a terrible value and the bonus daily crystals from the Crimson Slayer are essentially worthless — you won’t get enough to make the $5 charge worth it. Unless you’re planning on spending lots and lots of real money on Special Crates and are already set on whaling your way to victory, then there’s really no reason to buy anything except the Gold Slayer.

#5. Close the app to reset a room if you’re about to die. This works with standard rooms and boss rooms. Very useful if you’re down to 100 HP and you’re worried about losing an entire run. Some players use this trick to check RNG — on iOS, this hasn’t worked for me. The rooms stay the same along with the rewards. But resetting to the start of a room does seem to still work. Very, very useful for putting on the brakes and avoiding a total run failure. This method gives you a second (or third, or fourth) chance.

That’s 5 important beginner tips that might even help a veteran. These basic tips will help you push through the most aggravating parts of Mighty DOOM. If you’re truly dedicated, you might even make it to Chapter 9 before shutting the game off in frustration.