Final Fantasy XVI Gets A New Showcase Breakdown Featuring Some Action-Packed Combat

We knew since yesterday that Sony was preparing a particular State of Play stream showcase today. It was an effort to unveil further details about the highly anticipated and upcoming installment of the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI. Of course, we knew a few components about the game already, but this stream was a means to give further insight into the dark fantasy setting and the characters here. Likewise, it was also revealed that we would get a bit more insight into the new battle system, which has already been showcased during the trailer hyping the game’s upcoming launch.

In this Final Fantasy XVI game, we’re tossed into the land of Valisthea, which has been blessed with massive Mothercrystal surrounding each kingdom. Using these Mothercrystals, we know that powerful magick has been used to allow humanity to live an easier life. However, a blight has taken control, and now there is a new fight to ensure humanity doesn’t crumble.

Likewise, exceptional individuals called Dominants in this world can summon mythical creatures called Eikons. Our main protagonist in this game is Clive Rosfield, who has become a skilled warrior. We’ll get to see his life played out over three different period starting with his youth.

A big component of this stream was focused on combat. It’s noted that this game is the first truly action RPG in the series. So don’t expect a turn-based combat system. Likewise, you can tweak the different attacks and abilities Clive will have at his disposal. You just have to gain enough experience points to unlock new abilities or even further upgrade the abilities you already have. But if you’re a bit uncertain about your skills in playing an action RPG, Square Enix has made a few accessibility options for players to use.

For instance, you can activate an ability allowing Clive to dodge attacks automatically. We imagine the same accessibility options are available when you’re taking the role of these behemoth monsters like the Phoenix or Ifrit. Some of these features can automatically be activated if you wish to go through the story-focused game mode when starting the campaign.

With all that said, we don’t have too long of a wait before we can get our hands on Final Fantasy XVI. The video game is set to launch on June 22, 2023, for the PlayStation 5. Although, it’s noted that this is just a timed exclusive release. Of course, developers have already stated that fans shouldn’t expect a release for the PC platform immediately after the PlayStation 5 exclusivity ends. Instead, the game was carefully developed and optimized for the PlayStation 5, so it would likely take some time before the developers can bring out a PC release. In the meantime, you can check out the full State of Play showcase in the video we have embedded above.