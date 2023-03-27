Destiny 2 Season Of Defiance: How To Complete All Week 3 Challenges

Everything you need to know to complete Destiny 2's Season Of Defiance Week 3 Challenges.

Another week, another barrage of challenges for budding Guardians to undertake. Things are starting to ramp up slowly as time passes, so these challenges, naturally, are a smidge more difficult. That being said, they are not so challenging as to be anything more than a fun time-sink.

Every week Destiny 2 will introduce 10 new Challenges. These Challenges don’t need to be completed in the week they are revealed, but keeping on top of them is certainly advised. Challenges reward substantial chunks of EXP, encourage story progression, and help boost your Season Pass. In short, you want to get these done. These are all the Challenges for Week 3.

Every Week 3 Challenge

There are a total of 10 Challenges for players to complete each week, and the third week is no different.

Bane Of The Shadow Legions

Challenge

Use Abilities to defeat enemies in the Defiant Battleground Playlist. Bonus progress is earned by using the Strand Subclass.

Rewards

War Table Upgrade

Seasonal EXP

This Challenge also awards you with an additional War Table upgrade, which makes it a vital Challenge to complete. Thankfully, this isn’t very difficult – so long as you have access to the Strand Subclass. Simply run a few Defiant Battlegrounds and you should be done in no time at all.

The Longest Path

Challenge

Complete week 3’s ‘We Stand Unbroken’ Quest.

Rewards

War Table Upgrade

Seasonal EXP

Alongside Challenges, each week expands upon Destiny 2’s story after the events of the Lightfall campaign. This Quest is the ‘We Stand Unbroken’ Quest, and if you want to gain EXP, enhance your War Table, and learn about the comings and goings of Destiny 2, this is the Challenge to complete.

Defiantly Defeated

Challenge

Defeat enemies using Season Of Defiance weapons. These are:

Perpetualis

Prodigal Return

Regnant

Caretaker

Raconteur

Royal Executioner

Bonus progress is granted in Seasonal Activities.

Rewards

War Table Upgrade

Seasonal EXP

Another Challenge that isn’t too taxing. Simply equip one of the listed weapons, hop into a Defiant Battleground Playlist, and get kills. You can get all of these weapons by using the War Table and decrypting Defiant Engrams. We especially like Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, and Royal Executioner from this list.

Uprooted Nightmare

Challenge

Complete the ‘Root Of Nightmares’ Raid.

Rewards

Seasonal EXP

This is arguably the hardest Challenge in Week 3. Raids – especially new Raids – rank as some of the most difficult content Destiny 2 has to offer. Not only that, there is no in-built matchmaking and you need to dedicate multiple hours to complete them. If you have some friends powerful enough to form a party, then go right ahead. If not, you might have some trouble completing this.

EDZ Activities

Challenge

Complete Bounties, Patrols, Public Events, and Lost Sectors in the EDZ.

Rewards

Bright Dust

Seasonal EXP

This one can take a while if you only focus on one task. We recommend picking up a bunch of Bounties, always having a Patrol active, and rushing to Public Events to gain the most progress as quickly as possible. You should breeze through this in about 30 minutes if you are pushing these three tasks.

Commendation Appreciation

Challenge

Give Commendations in Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit activities.

Rewards

Bright Dust

Seasonal EXP

Simply run your Playlist of choice and remember to leave a Commendation for each of your teammates. This can take a while to do simply because some players will leave before you get a chance to hand out your Commendation. To avoid this, try and play with some friends.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Challenge

Complete Iron Banner Matches. You will gain bonus progress for wins.

Rewards

Bright Dust

Seasonal EXP

This will either be a fun Challenge, absolute torture, or a Challenge you will skip. Iron Banner is part of the PVP rotation in Destiny 2. If you don’t like PVP, you won’t like Iron Banner.

Primaeval Entourage

Challenge

Defeat Taken in Gambits. Tougher enemies grant bonus progression.

Rewards

Bright Dust

Seasonal EXP

This is another hit-or-miss Challenge. Some people like the pseudo-PVP Gamit mode and others can’t stand it. Where you rest on this sale will determine whether or not you will even bother with this Challenge. If you are gunning for it, make sure to kill as much as you can. Targeting powerful enemies will also help push the tracker faster.

Ultimate Champion

Challenge

Defeat Champions during Nightfalls. Bonus progress is granted for higher difficulty tiers.

Rewards

Bright Dust

Seasonal EXP

Nightfalls are some of the harder activities in Destiny 2, and if you aren’t at a high enough level, you simply won’t have access to them. However, providing you are of the right Power Level, you should be able to brute force this over time. We recommend checking the modifiers for the Nightfall and building your character to make the most out of them. For example, bringing Solar weapons during a Solar Surge Nightfall.

Mid-Range Calibration

Challenge

Kill enemies in the EDZ using Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Glaives, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns. Bonus progress is granted for rapidly killing enemies.

Rewards

Bright Dust

Seasonal EXP

This can be done whilst you are completing ‘EDZ Activities’, and it shouldn’t take too long. There are several excellent Machine Guns in Lightfall, and we found these to be the best weapons for rapidly completing this Challenge. Circular Logic in particular was excellent and can be found by completing Terminal Overload activities in Neomuna.

With all of the challenges complete, you will have to wait until Week 4 and beyond to make more progress. Be sure to check out our other Destiny 2 Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more content in the meantime.