God Of War Is Not The Last We Will See Of Tyr

Tyr may prove to be a pivotal character in ending the narrative of the God of War's Norse story arc.

A God of War actor has dropped a tease about his character in the recent Pax East event.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Ben Prendergast was part of a God of War themed panel when he shared this quotable quote about his character, Tyr;

“And I’ll say this – it isn’t the last you’ve seen of Tyr.”

Tyr is an outlier in the entirety of God of War’s mythology. Although he is designated as the Norse God of War, Tyr is a peace loving god, who sought to broker peace between the giants and the gods.

Spoilers follow below, and these are necessary to discuss today’s news.

Tyr was directly involved in these negotiations, held in the giant’s realm of Jötunheim. However, unbeknownst to Tyr, Odin only intended to spy on the giants and did not intend to honor any treaty.

The giants found out and expelled Odin, who then took out his anger on the giants in Midgard. Tyr hid the gate to Jötunheim from Odin by putting it in the space between realms.

Odin would eventually imprison Tyr, and spread rumors that he had died. Odin went so far as to impersonate Tyr to fool Kratos and Atreus when they went looking for him the first time.

Eventually, Kratos and Freya would find Tyr, imprisoned, but alive, many years after the Ragnarok. His prison was one of the few parts that was not affected by Ragnarok, and he remained one of the survivors of his race.

Kratos and Freya would free Tyr and detail everything that had happened while he was gone. Tyr goes off, trying to remember where he had heard Kratos’ name.

Tyr would prop up repeatedly in God of War Ragnarok, sharing his own commentary on certain events.

As you might have imagined, Tyr’s characterization in the God of War games isn’t really like how he is in Norse mythology. Tyr is definitely a warlike character, but also known for his bravery. He loses his right hand to Fenrir, in some accounts volunteering it as a sign of trust to the giants. He is also fated to die in Ragnarok by another monster dog, Garmr.

If you think about how the God of War series has turned Norse mythology on its head, it makes sense that Santa Monica have subverted Tyr, so that the Norse god of war is actually a pacifist.

Predndergast’s quote definitely heavily hints at future God of War games, perhaps suggesting that the loose narrative ends will be resolved with Tyr at the center of it. After all, Kratos is actually raising Loki.