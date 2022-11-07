Marvel Snap: Best Decks for Beginners

If you’re just getting into Marvel Snap, hello there and welcome to your new obsession. The card game has been taking the gaming world by storm and right along with it is attracting a great number of players who have never dabbled in this type of game before. If you’re among them, or just need some tips on where to start when in comes to building decks in Marvel Snap, let us give you some pointers on where to start.

Some of the best decks for new players in Marvel Snap consist mainly of cards you will have unlocked already. While not all of these will be viable without getting certain card drops, play for enough time and soon each of these strategies will become useful to learn.

Spectrum Ongoing Deck

One of the most popular builds in Marvel Snap is the Ongoing deck. Emphasizing use of cards with “Ongoing Abilities,” there are a couple high cost cards that tie this example deck together. The main one is Spectrum, who gives all cards (regardless of lane) with Ongoing abilities +2 to Power. This is the lynchpin card to your deck, but Onslaught is another 6-cost worth throwing in since it doubles Ongoing effects at the location where it’s played.

Some good examples of ongoing cards to include in this deck are Devil Dinosaur, Ant-Man, Captain America, and Klaw.

Odin On Reveal Deck

This deck relies upon making the most of the On Reveal mechanic. The one card you need to tie this strategy together is Odin. This powerful 6-cost reactivates the On Reveal abilities of any card at the same location, making him an essential — some may even call this build an “Odin Deck.”

Cards like White Tiger and Wolfsbane have great synergy with Odin. Ironheart and Jessica Jones can also make your team extremely powerful on turn 6 when Odin is played correctly. Don’t be afraid to tinker with options here as Marvel Snap has tons of great On Reveal cards.

Apocalypse Discard Deck

The discard deck is a long-standing CCG tradition and its currently pretty powerful in the Marvel Snap meta. This common discard deck build relies on having the Apocalypse card. When discarded from your hand, Apocalypse will get put right back only with 4 more Power. And this ability stacks so you can power Apocalypse up throughout the game.

Lady Sif is a must for the Apocalypse build as she makes you discard the highest cost card from your hand when played. Sword Master and Blade are also great to have in your deck to give you more opportunities to discard. It’s important, too, to have lower cost cards like Wolverine that benefit from being discarded.