Cliff Bleszinski Comments On Gears Of War’s 16th Anniversary Celebration

Today marks a momentous day in the hearts and minds of Xbox owners everywhere. It was on this day, 16 years ago that Gears Of War, the original game on the Xbox 360, launched. The franchise was an instant hit and along with it’s three sequels and/or spinoffs throughout the generation, Gears Of War 2, Gears Of War 3, and Gears Judgment made the franchise one of the console generation’s most iconic IP. One of the great creative minds at Epic Games of the time, Cliff Bleszinski, one of the many tips of the spear for the IP that made it what it is, has commented on the occasion, recognising the accomplishments of the franchise, the team responsible for those achievements, while casts an eye forward as well to recent announcements, including a Netflix feature film that was revealed today as well.

Taking to Twitter, Bleszinski shared the following,

Sixteen years. It’s been that long since the first Gears of War hit. I named Marcus Fenix a “Phoenix” becuase I saw myself in him. Rising fromt he ahses and feeling like everything he touches turned to shit. Fresh off a divorce, I was miserable and poured myself into work. I was nearly broke from it and living in a $550 dollar apartment across from Epic Games, and showhow the sadness I was feeling came through not only in the game, but also in the legendary Mad World commerical. Not to mention bouncing back fiscally from the game being a smash hit! I truly appreciate all the fans of the franchise over the years – especially the tattoos!

He continued to then discuss the Netflix adaptation that was today announced,

Today the news dropped that, after YEARS of speculation Netflix is adapting it into a movie and an animatted series, which is cool AF. And no, no one has reached out to me to consult on any of the recent games or the Netflix stuff. If they do, cool, but if not, no hard feelings. I have other things that are keeping me busy. Some of you may have seen the dog project that I’m working with Alex De Campi on. I’m not done being creative, not by a longshot. (Pun intended) I wish The Coalition and Netflix the best of luck wiht their upcoming endeavours.

It’s an exciting time for fans of the franchise, and it’s great to see that Bleszinski, who has not been involved with the franchise since the rights to Gears of War were sold by Epic Games to Microsoft, at which point, The Coalition was formed and became the stewards of the IP, still holds a place in his heart for the franchise he was such an important player in birthing.

