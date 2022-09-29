Slime Rancher 2: How To Get Ringtail Slimes Early | Rare Slimes Guide

The Ringtail Slime is one of the most valuable and rare slimes you can find in Slime Rancher 2. Unlike Gold Slimes or Lucky Slimes, Ringtail Slimes can be farmed at your ranch — just remember to get Solar Protection because these slimes won’t come out during the day. Very early in Starlight Strand you can grab some Ringtail Slimes of your own, and if you check often, you can build a pretty large corral of buddies.

They’re also the slimes with the potentially most valuable plorts. Ringtail Slimes produce Ringtail Plorts, which sell for between 15-79 NewBucks. That’s a lot of cash for not very much work. You don’t even need a jetpack to reach these specific ringtails. And just to make your life easier, we’ll also detail how to find natural ringtails much further in Starlight Strand. Once you have a jetpack upgrade, and you’re willing to delve deep into this complicated area, you can gather way more Ringtails, way faster.

How To Find A Hidden Ringtail Slime Early

To find your first Ringtail Slime, you’ll need to unlock Starlight Strand — learn how to do that here. Once you’ve unlocked the path from Rainbow Fields to Starlight Strand, you can get a Ringtail Slime. This doesn’t require a jetpack and you can easily take the one secret slime back home with you. We’ll discuss how you can multiply the slimes to earn more Ringtails in the guide below.

How To Find A Secret Early Ringtail Slime : Travel to Starlight Strand. The first area will be bifurcated with pink / blue. Follow the blue (right / west) path. Follow the path across a land bridge to a large open area with a locked ruins door. From the ruins, go left up and then down a hill. As you go down the hill, look right for a small alcove where a Ringtail Slime will spawn .

Only one Ringtail Slime will spawn here at a time. If one isn’t there, leave the area and return — you can continuously leave the area and come back to get more. During the day, the Ringtail Slime will be in statue form and can be carried back to your base. But, you can also wait until night and grab them with your vaccum.

You won’t find many here, but you can easily multiply your Ringtail Slimes with Ringtail Plorts.

How To Earn More Ringtail Plorts : Place your Ringtail Slimes in a Solar Shielded Corral . You only need one to start multiplying. Place any other slime in your corral with the ringtail. Pink Slimes, Tabby Slimes, Cotton Slimes — any will work! Make sure to place ONLY ONE other Slime type. If you place three slime types in the same corral, you can accidentally generate Tarr Slimes. Collect the Ringtail Plorts from your Ringtail Slime and feed them to the other slime type. This will create a Ringtail Largo that will produce both types of plorts.

Now you’ll get even more Ringtail Plorts, allowing you to make even more! Ringtail Slimes will eat anything, so have a veggie garden ready to keep them well-fed. You’ll want their plorts, because they’re the most valuable type in the game.