Slime Rancher 2: How To Make The Most Newbucks | Quick Cash Farming Guide

You can’t expand your farm without lots of Newbucks in Slime Rancher 2. The game’s currency is earned by farming slimes (duh) and selling off the plorts your goopy charges provide. We’re going to talk about how you can make cash faster — and very early in the game. There are a few methods and we’re focusing mostly on total beginners. If you’re an old hand at slime ranching, you probably don’t need these tips. For the rest of us? Newbucks is everything, and we need as much as possible as soon as possible.

And to start earning newbucks, you’ll need to capture slimes. Grab 20 and drop them into corrals, then start feeding. To really earn the most cash, you’ll need to grab the most valuable slimes. Some slimes, like the Flutter Slimes, aren’t worth the trouble even if their plorts are highly valuable. You’re better off hunting the splorts listed here.

More Slime Rancher 2 guides:

Beginner’s Guide | How To Find All Slimes | All Islands Map Data Locations | Rainbow Fields Map Data | How To Unlock Ember Valley | How To Unlock Starlight Strand | How To Get The Jetpack | How To Solve Starlight Strand Stone Puzzles

How To Earn Newbucks Fast | Money Farming Tips

Newbucks are the in-game currency of Slime Rancher 2 — you’ll need lots to build facilities on plots, upgrade your facilities, purchase new gadgets, and unlock new sections of the Conservatory. You’ll need a lot of cash to get started, and earning isn’t easy. The only way to earn cash is by selling plorts.

How Earning Money Works | The Basics Collect Plorts and launch them into the marketplace to earn Newbucks. Plorts are small crystals dropped by slimes after they eat. Each slime type drops a different plort . Plorts change value daily.



To earn plorts, build a Corral, throw a bunch of slimes inside, then toss in their favorite food. The easiest way to earn money is to collect a lot of slimes, build a matching garden to grow veggies / fruit, upgrade the garden to produce enough of what you need daily, and keep feeding the slimes.

How To Earn Money Quickly At The Beginning Of The Game : Enter your house in the Conservatory and Sleep ! This will skip ahead to the next day. Your slimes will be hungry and eat. Your garden will grow. Build an Auto-Feeder and a Plort Collector in your corral to make this process easier. Upgrade the garden to increase yield and half growing time .

:

Sleeping is the easiest way to rapidly earn money. No need to wait around for your slimes to get hungry. To earn the most money very early in the game, travel into the Rainbow Fields and collect these slime types.

Best Slimes To Get First : Early in the game, collect Pink Slimes and Cotton Slimes . Create a Carrot Garden — this is a great way to start. Combine the two to create Largos that will produce both Pink Plorts and Cotton Plorts. Next, collect Tabby Slimes — they’re also in Rainbow Fields to the west. Mix Tabby Slimes and Cotton Slimes into Largos (feed Tabby Slimes Cotton Splorts) and they’ll also be able to eat Carrots. Create a second garden for Water Lettuce . You’ll find lots of Water Lettuce on the west section of Rainbow Fields. Feed the Pink/Cotton Slimes and Tabby/Cotton slimes from your gardens, upgrading their corrals so they can’t escape. Make sure you don’t fill the corrals too much! About 20 slimes is a good medium.

:

Now you can sleep to skip time and earn as much money as you’ll ever need. After collecting the plorts from the collector, and refreshing the auto-feeder every day, you can go back to bed and collect even more cash. Doing this makes cash generation almost infinite. It isn’t the most efficient method for success, but you can slowly expand and keep more slimes in future enclosures around the Conservatory — the more corals you have, the more money you’ll be earning.

The Most Valuable Slimes : Later in the game, you’ll unlock Starlight Strand and Ember Valley. These areas contain even more valuable / rare slimes — the slimes with the highest value you can farm are: Ringtail Slimes and Crystal Slimes . Ringtail Slimes : Plorts worth 15-79 – Located in the far south of Starlight Strand. Require solar protection during the day or they’ll turn to stone. Crystal Slimes : Plorts worth 16-48 – Found in the caves to the north of Ember Valley. They’re spiky so watch out.

:

Ringtail Slimes and Crystal Slimes have the greatest yield-per-plort — they’re the trickiest slimes to find, but they’re absolutely worth tracking down. You’ll need a jetpack to reach them, so start farming and earning cash! You’ll need it.