Cyberpunk 2077: How to Play Like Maine | Maine Build Guide

The best part of the anime series Cyberpunk Edgerunners right alongside the setting of Night City is the cast of characters that the story follows. With many players returning to 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 following the reception for the series. With the game being an RPG, it is possible to make a character that has a playstyle similar to the characters in Edgerunners. So, let’s take a look at how to play like David’s mentor, Maine. This guide will show you how to build a character and play like Maine in Cyberpunk 2077.

How To Make A Maine Build In Cyberpunk 2077

This guide will be broken down into three sections, each one focusing on a different part of the Maine Build. First, we will focus on what Cyberware you will need to implant to truly feel like you are playing as David Martinez’s Edgerunner mentor. Following that will be the Gear and Weapons you can use to really bring the fight as Maine. Finally, we will look at the Stats and Skills that you should invest in to build your character like the chromed-out heavyweight.

Cyberware

Since Maine is depicted through the series as having a lot of chrome, Cyberware is going to be a key part of this build. The Projectile Launch System Legendary variant can be purchased at 45 Street Cred from either the Ripperdoc in the Downtown area of the City Center region or the Ripperdoc from Wellsprings in Heywood for 35,650 Eddies. Gorilla Arms is another Cyberware with the Legendary Variant that can get for your build from the same Ripperdocs mentioned with the Projectile Launch System at Level 45 Street Cred for 35,450 Eddies. To get the enhanced strength that you would expect from the giant Maine, you will want to get the Subdermal Armor. This Cyberware will give you increased physical defense which can be bought from Level 30 Street Cred from the Ripperdoc in Kabuki for 11,200 Eddies. Synaptic Signal Optimizer will increase your max HP and can be bought at the Ripperdoc in Charter Hill for 22,400 Eddies.

Zetatech Berserk Mk.5 is an Iconic Operating System that can be activated and will reduce weapon recoil and sway by 20%, increases melee damage by 20%, and Armor and Resistances by 10%. It additionally will restore 5% of maximum Health when defeating an enemy. This can be bought at the Ripperdoc in Arroyo for 35,000 Eddies at Street Cred Level 14 and requires Level 18 in the Body stat. This implant will slow time to 10% for 8 seconds when activated with an activation cooldown of 30 seconds.

Other Cyberware that was directly seen in the series but, given how much chrome Maine uses throughout the series, wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for this build include Titanium Bones, Nanorelays, Smart Link, Reinforced Tendons, and Pain Editor.

Gear and Weapons

Maine is a heavy hitter in every sense of the word. The weapons that you are going to want to use are the ones that are for getting up close and personal. Maine is going to focus on either using his bare hands, which is where Gorilla Arms could come in handy, as well as some powerful shotguns. For a more straightforward Power Shotgun, you are going to want to use the Crusher, a common Shotgun that can be purchased at several Weapon Vendors across Night City with the Crafting Spec found at the Weapon Vendor in Biotechnica Flats for 21,000 Eddies. Another weapon that he uses in the series is the L-69 Zhuo Smart Shotgun, which can be bought from the Downtown Weapon Vendor as well as its Crafting Spec for 31,500 Eddies.

As his size and strength would suggest, hand-to-hand combat, so you can also decide to throw away your weapons and go barehanded, which is where the previously mentioned Gorilla Arms could prove helpful.

Stats and Skills

The main stats that we are going to focus on for Maine are Body and Cool. The Technical Ability Stat could be of some use when you are trying to craft some mods for your Cyberware, but these three Skills are the center of character build. Starting with Body, you are going to want to max out this stat to Level 20 in order to use the best Berserk as well as blunt melee and shotgun-related Perks while Cool doesn’t need to be as high but should be at a minimum at around Level 16.

Delving into the Perks, I will provide a list of some of the best ones that you can pick within these central Skills:

Body:

Athletics-

Invincible- Increase max Health by 10% / 20% / 30% (Requires Body Level 5)

Steel and Chrome- Increases melee damage by 10% / 20% (Requires Body Level 9)

Dog of War- Increases Health regen in combat by 15% / 20% (Requires Body Level 16)

The Rock- Enemies cannot knock you down (Requires Body Level 20)

Indestructible- Reduces all incoming damage by 10% (Requires Body Level 20)

Hard Motherfucker- When entering combat, Armor and Resistances increase by 10% for 10 seconds (Requires Body and Athletics Level 20)

Annihilation-

In Your Face- Reduces reload time of Shotguns and Light Machine Guns by 20% / 40% (Requires Body Level 5)

Momentum Shift- Defeating an enemy increases movement speed by 10% / 15% / 20% for 10 seconds (Requires Body Level 11)

Massacre- Increases Crit Damage with Shotguns and Light Machine Guns by 15% / 30% / 45% (Requires Body Level 11)

Heavy Lead- Shotguns and Light Machine Guns knock back enemies with more force (Requires Body Level 12)

Skeet Shooter- Deal 15% more damage to moving targets (Requires Body Level 12)

Bloodbath- Dismembering enemies reduces weapon recoil by 50% for 6 seconds. +1 per Perk Level. (Requires Body and Annihilation Level 20)

Street Brawler-

Efficient Blow- Reduces the Stamina cost of all attacks with Blunt Weapons by 25% / 50% (Requires Body Level 6)

Human Fortress- Reduces the Stamina cost of blocking attacks by 50% while using a Blunt Weapon (Requires Body Level 8)

Payback- Increases damage with Blunt Weapons by 1% / 2% / 3% for every 1% of missing Health (Requires Body Level 10)

Frenzy- Defeating an enemy increases damage with Blunt Weapons by 100% for 10 seconds (Requires Body Level 15)

Guerrilla- Increases Crit Damage by 60% for 10 seconds after entering combat. +2% per Perk level (Requires Body and Street Brawler Level 20)

Cool:

Cold Blood-

Cold Blood- After defeating an enemy, gain Cold Blood for 10 seconds. and increase movement speed by 2%. Stacks up to 1/2/3 time(s) (No Cool Level Requirement)

Critical Condition- Increases the duration of Cold Blood by 5 / 10 seconds (Requires Cool Level 7)

Blood Brawl- While Cold Blood is active, increases damage with melee weapons by 5% / 10% (Requires Cool Level 12)

Predator- Increases attack speed by 10% / 30% per stack of Cold Bood (Requires Cool Level 12)

Pain is an Illusion- While Cold Blood is active, reduces damage taken by 5% (Requires Cool Level 18)

Bloodswell- Prevents death upon receiving lethal damage while Cold Blood is active. Upon receiving lethal damage while Cold Blood is active, prevents death, consumes all stacks of Cold Blood, restoring 10% Health per stack, and grants Damage Immunity for 5 seconds. Player cannot gain Cold Blood while the perk is active. Cooldown 15 seconds. (Requires Cool Level 20)

Ninjutsu–

Assassin- Deal 15% more damage to human enemies (Requires Cool Level 7)

Cheat Death- When your Health drops below 50%, reduce all incoming damage by 50% for 10 sec. Cannot occur more than once per minute (Requires Cool Level 18)

These are the perks that I would definitely say are great for your Maine build but don’t feel like you are locked in with just using these perks. Explore the extensive perk library and feel free to add a few to your setup.

With all that done, you can now start playing Cyberpunk 2077 as Maine. Good luck, Edgerunners!

