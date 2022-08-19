Rollerdrome: 6 Tips to Help You Get Higher Scores

Rollerdrome is a flashy arcade shooter that’s easy to pick up but difficult to master. Because of its heavy emphasis on its arcade qualities, the player’s score is a big part of the experience. When starting the game for the first time, however, some players might find that the scores and grades given to them at the end of each run in an arena is less than ideal.

Rollerdrome is tough, so it’s not surprising that many players are struggling when it comes to counting up points at the end of a match. If you’re looking to increase the number of points you’re awarded after clearing out each arena, try using the tips below. Some might seem obvious, but you’d be surprised at how many people forget to do even the easiest things when in the heat of the competition.

More Rollerdrome guides:

| How to Reload | Untouchable Trophy Guide | Perfect Dodge Guide | How to Perform All Grabs | How to Perform All Grinds | Out For Blood Mode Explained | How to Bypass Challenge Requirements | How to Beat the Spider Tank Mk. 1 |

Master the Perfect Dodge

Dodging out of the way of enemy attacks is crucial for staying alive in Rollerdrome, but performing perfect dodges is much more advantageous. A perfect dodge is done when dodging at the last possible second before an attack hits (or whenever a House Player’s laser sight turns white before they fire at you.) Not only does this give you a small ammo boost, but it also nets you 300 points per dodge. While that may not sound like a whole lot on its own, when considering how many times a player is forced to dodge during a match, those points start to add up.

Abuse Super Reflex Mode

The real reason why you should be performing perfect dodges as often as possible is because after a perfect dodge, you can enter Super Reflex Mode by holding down L2. This mode functions similarly to the regular bullet time mode but can be done for much longer. Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, your bullets will deal much more damage. This is crucial for taking out tougher House Players like the pesky teleporting ones in just a few shots. Taking out more House Players also means keeping a higher combo going ultimately netting you more points.

Always Be Flipping

The heading for this tip says it all: whenever you can be doing a trick, you should be doing a trick. Constantly be looking for the next trick that you can set up and you’ll be performing a lot better when the score gets tallied at the end of the round. When it comes to knowing which tricks to do, make sure to perform a wide variety. Combining flips and grabs can do a lot to net you more points, but you’ll score even higher if you can perform a plethora of different tricks as opposed to a handful of complicated ones multiple times.

Grab Combo Tokens

Combo Tokens are the gold coins scattered across each map. While collecting them all is an in-game challenge for each level, they serve a much more important purpose than simply being a collectible. Snagging a Combo Token does the same thing for your combo as killing an enemy, meaning that you can increase your score without having to actually deal any damage. They’re really useful for keeping your combo going while also taking some time out of the action to do some tricks to reload. Additionally, each token is worth 3,000 points so grabbing all five in each level will net you 15,000 extra when everything is over.

Don’t Go Out of Bounds

Another simple one: make sure you stay within the arena. It can be tricky to know what is and isn’t allowed on some levels in terms of being out of bounds so make sure to learn those limits because going out of bounds will not only take a portion of your health away, but it will also end your combo. It’s a great way to have your momentum come crashing to a halt in both a literal sense and in terms of points, so make sure you aren’t overshooting any of your jumps or falling off ledges.

Finish Under the Par Time

You can take as long as you want on each of Rollerdrome‘s arenas, but if you want to earn a good chunk of extra points at the end of the match, finish under the par time. As you play, you’ll notice a timer in the top right corner of the screen. This counts your overall time and if you’re able to finish under the par time (which can be seen in the pause menu) you’ll be given massive amounts of extra points depending on how quickly you were able to finish the level.