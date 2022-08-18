Rollerdrome: Out For Blood Mode Explained | How to Unlock

When booting up Rollerdrome for the first time, players are given a handful of options to choose from: Campaign, Out For Blood, Tutorials, and Settings. Most tend to choose “Campaign” first to see what exactly the game is offering, but they’ll also quickly notice that “Out For Blood” is locked. The menu option remains locked making players wonder how they’ll be able to see what’s behind the proverbial fence.

If you’re wondering how to get into the “Out For Blood” mode and what it entails, take a look at the guide below to learn everything you need to know about Rollerdrome‘s locked game mode.

How to Unlock Out For Blood Mode

Despite the mystery surrounding it, unlocking “Out For Blood” mode is really simple. All you’ll need to do to play it is complete the main campaign. While actually skating your way through each level and completing enough challenges to make your way to the top is much easier said than done, with a little practice, you should be able to complete it in no time.

If you’re struggling with some of Rollerdrome‘s more difficult stages, it’s not a bad idea to take a look at the Assist menu in the settings to see if you’d benefit from things like invincibility, infinite ammo, or even turning off the challenge requirements completely. No matter how you get to the end, “Out For Blood” will unlock upon completing Rollerdrome‘s main campaign.

What is Out For Blood mode?

“Out For Blood” mode is essentially Rollerdrome‘s version of New Game+. The mode starts you right back at the beginning of the game in the Matterhorn Arena, but you’ll be equipped with all of the weapons you earned in the main campaign. There’s one major difference in all the levels, however, as all of the House Players will be present on every map. What’s more, they deal more damage to Kara, hitting 1.5 times harder than normal.

This is obviously a much tougher experience, but the perfect mode for those who’ve mastered the campaign and are looking for an additional challenge. In addition to the new enemy placement and damage scaling, “Out For Blood” mode also includes brand new leaderboards for those looking to gain high scores and compete with other players.

There’s also a little bit of additional story content in “Out For Blood” mode that, while certainly not a full-blown sequel to the events of the campaign, serves as a nice follow-up to the narrative. I won’t spoil it here, but I’ll leave it by saying that there’s an in-lore reason for why the mode exists that feels completely on-brand with the rest of Rollerdrome‘s story.