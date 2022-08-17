Rollerdrome: How to Perform All Grinds | Strike a Pose

The trophy list for Rollerdrome is tough, but there are a handful of easy trophies to snag. While getting trophies for things like completing all of the game’s challenges will likely take most players several hours to complete, the “Strike a Pose” trophy is pretty simple if you know what to do.

The trophy asks the player to “Perform every Grind in a single Match” which, if you’ve got a list in front of you, shouldn’t be too hard to complete. Whether you’re looking to snag the “Strike a Pose” trophy or just looking to boost your score with some sick grinds, take a look at the guide below to see the full list of grind tricks.

‘Strike a Pose’ Trophy Guide

As mentioned above, unlocking the “Strike a Pose” trophy is simple if you know all of the Grind tricks that you can pull off in Rollerdrome. While the trophy can pop while playing any level, it’s probably easiest to do on the Matterhorn Arena map since the list of House Players is relatively small and consists only of melee and sniper enemies.

As you perform each type of grind, make sure to keep an eye on the bottom of the screen (shown above) to see if you’ve done it correctly. If you have, the name of the trick will be displayed there alongside the number of points each trick is worth.

Rollerdrome: All Grinds

Just like Rollerdrome‘s Grab list, the game features 13 discrete Grind tricks. To do a grind, you’ll need to find a pipe or land on the rim of the bowl and hit the triangle button. To do the different Grind tricks, you’ll need to use the left thumbstick at the same time as you land the Grind.