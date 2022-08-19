Rollerdrome: How to Beat the Spider Tank Mk. 1 | Boss Guide

Most enemies in Rollerdrome are pretty straightforward: you shoot them with a weapon until they go down and you move on, however, midway through the game, it introduces the Spider Tank Mk. 1, an actual boss fight. Unlike other House Players that players will encounter in the many arenas of the game, the Spider Tank takes a little bit of work to put out of commission.

Once you know what to do, however, you’ll be done with the fight and on to the next arena in no time. Beating the Spider Tank Mk. 1 does require a little bit of skill, though, so it could take newcomers to the skating genre a few tries to finish it for good. While dying will hurt your overall score at the end of the match, you’re able to restart the level at the halfway point to try the boss again instead of needing to do the earlier arena section of the level.

Spider Tank Mk. 1 Boss Guide

You’ll encounter the Spider Tank Mk.1 at the end of the Eiger Resort level midway through the game at the end of the Quarter Finals. As mentioned above, if you end up dying to the boss, you won’t have to restart the level completely, instead, you’ll be given the option to simply restart the fight. When starting the fight, you’ll drop down into an arena and the boss will jump into it.

The way to damage the boss is simple: skate onto its back and shoot its weak point before being knocked off to do it all over again. To do this, you’ll need to get in close to the boss while dodging its attacks. If you get in too close, it’ll try to stomp on you, but as long as you’re dodging out of the way, you should stay relatively untouched. After going through a few attack patterns, the tank will arch its front legs down while it fires off some missiles at you. This is your chance to get on its back.

Once the angle of the legs is small enough for you to skate up them, do so and land on its back. There are two places where the boss is weak: a circular vent on the flat of its back and square vents that you’ll need to skate up the ramp on its back to see. The first hit will be right in the center (pictured below.) Skate to it and hit it with some slug shots with your shotgun to move into the next phase. After damaging it, it’ll throw you off its back.

Rinse and repeat the steps to get on its back again after it throws you off the first time. The weak point this time will be on the square vents only accessible by skating up the ramp on its back. Get some air off of it and then hit each with your gun.

In the third phase of the fight, the tank will jump to the opposite side of the arena and put up a yellow shield around it. Some House Players will spawn around the arena which you’ll need to take care of. Once they’re all down, the shield surrounding the tank will disappear and you’ll be able to skate onto its back once more and deal the final blows.