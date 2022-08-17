Fortnite: Chapter 3 – How To Get Fast & Easy Loot At Shuffled Shrines | Hidden Vault Tips

For the best possible chance at winning in Fortnite: Battle Royale, you’ll want the best loot possible. If you’re looking for great ways to get a huge cache of high-quality weapons and items, we’ve got three simple methods you’ll want to follow — and these methods are especially important for beginners. If you’re a god-like player that can headshot enemies from a mile away, you’re not going to need an early loot crutch. But some of us aren’t so great at scoring early kills in busy locations. If you want to avoid conflict and earn yourself big loot, here’s a few ways to do just that in Chapter 3.

This area was extremely popular during the Indiana Jones event, and now the area is a little safer for loot-seekers. It’s still available in Chapter 3 even with all the Gokus running around. Just try not to get kamehameha’d in the back while looting this treasure.

How To Earn High Quality Loot Early | Battle Royale Tips

To earn lots of quick loot, you can immediately land in Shuffled Shrines — if you’re quick, you can get the loot and get out before anyone else solves the vault puzzle.

Plant A Reality Sapling

Land at Shuffled Shrines and plant a Reality Sapling or collect your sapling from a previous run.

Shuffled Shrine is our main destination, and to get started you’ll want to look a Reality Sapling or plant and upgrade it up to Legendary. Reality Saplings are a Chapter 3 mechanic that can be planted anywhere on the map to give you loot — by weeding the plant each round, you can upgrade until you reach Legendary or Mythic Loot. Your best bet is to upgrade to Legendary, so you’ll get more drops. Do that first, then hunt down the vault code.

Get The Vault Code

In Shuffled Shrines you’ll need to find four stones to discover the hidden code for the vault.

In the main chamber, there are four stones you can spin. The code is randomized every run, so your goal is to find the stones with the corresponding colors and switch to the correct symbols. To solve it quickly, find 3/4 of the stones — the last stone you can just spin until you get the correct symbol. Its faster than tracking down the correct one.

Vault Puzzle Solution : To unlock the hidden door at Shuffled Shrines , you need to find 3/4 matching stone symbols. The stones correspond to stones hidden around the area. Symbol #1 : Inside the underground ruins in the southwest. Symbol #2 : Inside the upper ruins to the southeast. Symbol #3 : Under the tent in the northwest upper level. Symbol #4 : Under the scaffolding in the mine area to the northeast.

: To unlock the hidden door at , you need to find 3/4 matching stone symbols. The stones correspond to stones hidden around the area.

You only need 3/4 symbols. Get them and flip the stones — then guess the last one. If you’re feeling lucky you can also just guess the last two. This will unlock the vault. If you want to practice, get into a bot server or join Team Rumble so you can safely explore the map.

Don’t Forget The Secret Loot Room

To the right of the Gold Tomatohead, destroy the vines to find a hidden path to a door. Use a dance emote outside the door to make it open.

The secret room is packed with treasure! If you want to make sure nobody is following you inside, grab the tomatohead in the main vault to trigger traps. Then you can loot your treasure in peace.