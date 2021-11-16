Pikmin Bloom: How Players Are Using The iOS Health App To Add Infinite Steps & Level Up Instantly

Pikmin Bloom requires a whole lot of walking if you want to reach Level 100 — a feat nobody has managed to reach just yet. Even “beating” the game and reaching Level 19 takes 100,000 steps. That many steps translates to between 42-45 miles of walking. The last thing most video game players want to do is work out, so naturally players have been searching for ways to game the system. First it was Pokemon GO players trying to use treadmills to walk around… which doesn’t work, because Pokemon GO uses distance-travelled to measure your progress. You actually have to move around.

Not so in Pikmin Bloom. A treadmill is a perfectly fair workaround in this game, and isn’t considered cheating in the slightest. If you want to walk in place, you absolutely can do that. But, players have discovered a much more devious cheat, allowing them to add as many steps as they want to the system. Using this trick, players are able to add as many steps as they want to Pikmin Bloom, and we can confirm it absolutely works on iOS. Don’t try this at home — you don’t want to get in hot-water with Niantic Games, but it is fascinating to learn how these things work. And this particular trick is astoundingly easy to perform.

How Players Are Cheating & Adding Steps Manually

Pikmin Bloom uses the Step Counter in your Health App on iOS — players are using that vulnerability to add as many steps as they want to Pikmin Bloom. We can confirm this trick works on iOS, but it may also work on Android.

Open the Health app and tap Browse in the bottom-right corner.

and tap in the bottom-right corner. Tap Activity -> then Steps

-> then Tap Add Data in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. Simply add the number of steps you want.

Adding steps to the Health app causes those steps to instantly appear in Pikmin Bloom, and there’s really nothing to stop anyone from doing this. It doesn’t get around in-app purchases, and it can’t be used to plant flowers or get around Expedition timers. This really (only) solely works to raise your level, and that’s about it in our testing. Everything else basically requires you to actually visit different locations. Either way, we really don’t recommend using this trick. I just couldn’t help learning more about it! Now that we all know how it works, we can play the right way.

