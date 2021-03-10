Valheim: How To Unlock The Ultimate Fire Sword | OP Weapons Guide

When Blackmetal Swords aren’t good enough, you’ll want to break out the big guns in Valheim. Currently, there are unique super swords available in the game that you can’t unlock through normal means. And these swords are truly absurd — one is a burning sword that deals burning damage with every swing. And then there’s the absurd Easter egg sword made out of light. Yes, there’s a lightsaber in Valheim.

These swords might be added legitimately in future updates, but for now they’re just lines of code. Only players willing to bend the rules can get these super weapons — and it’s actually pretty easy to pull off. Even beginners will be able to summon the ridiculously OP fire sword and sword of light. Here’s how to get them.

How To Summon The Ultimate OP Swords | Fire Sword & Light Sword Guide

The Fire Sword and the Sword of Light are not obtainable in the game through legit means. The only way to get these unique swords is through cheats. Follow these simple commands to enable the cheat console.

How To Enable The Console Press [ F5 ] to open the console window. Type the command [ imacheater ] and press enter.



Once you’ve enabled cheats in Valheim, you’ll be able to summon the OP swords. Just press [F5] to open the console, and type in the following commands. The cheats you need to input are in bold.

spawn SwordCheat – Spawn the Sword of Light in your inventory.

– Spawn the Sword of Light in your inventory. spawn SwordIronFire1 – Spawns the burning Fire Sword in your inventory.

The Cheat Sword is obviously never going to be added legitimately, but the Fire Sword is probably coming with the future Ashlands update. We’ll just have to wait and see, but you can earn in early with this cheat method.