Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – How To Use Fast Travel Jump Pads | Firebase Z Guide

Firebase Z is one of the biggest maps we’ve ever seen for Call of Duty: Zombies. The sprawling Soviet military base is full of passages and shortcuts, but you’ll still want to travel around faster to avoid the swarms of new zombie types. To facilitate faster travel in the new map, you’ll find six Jump Pads that take you to different sections of the map. One use and you’ll sail through the sky, safely landing on a different output pad on the edges of the base.

They’re especially helpful for the new Assault events. Every so many rounds, an Assault event will occur at one of the three defense areas at the exterior of the base. For these events, you’ll have to defend a point against a massive wave of zombies that pour in from portals — if you fail, the power will go down and you’ll have to reset the Aether Generators. But you’ll get extra help in the form of turrets and free killstreak packages like a Napalm Strike. Very handy when hundreds of undead are breaking through your bunkers.

Jump pads are a new travel method exclusive to Firebase Z that costs 500 points to activate. Using one will launch you across the map — and there are multiple jump pads you can use to strategically reposition yourself once you’ve turned on power.

Each jump pad takes you to a new location, so it’s best to memorize which jump pads send you to to which rooms.

Interior Mission Control Jump Pad : Found on the Second Floor, near the Open Lot path. Sends you to Jungle Defense (Military Command).

: Found on the Second Floor, near the Open Lot path. Sends you to Jungle Defense (Military Command). Exterior Mission Control Jump Pad: Up the stairs from the Open Lot. Sends you to Rocky Defense (Data Center).

Interior Data Center Jump Pad : To the right of the Barracks door, on the second floor. Sends you to Scorched Defense (Mission Control).

: To the right of the Barracks door, on the second floor. Sends you to Scorched Defense (Mission Control). Exterior Data Center Jump Pad: Found on a balcony overlooking the Rocky Defense. Sends you to Jungle Defense (Military Command).

Exterior Military Command Jump Pad : Located on the left side of the Jungle Defense area. Sends you to Rocky Defense (Data Center).

: Located on the left side of the Jungle Defense area. Sends you to Rocky Defense (Data Center). Exterior Military Command Jump Pad: Located on the far right side of the Jungle Defense area. Sends you to Scorched Defense (Mission Control).

Each set of jump pads is located near or around the Aether Generators. Using them strategically, you can make a full circle around the map. You can only use each jump pad once per round — they’ll turn red after one use.

