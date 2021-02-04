Over 60,000 Accounts On Call of Duty: Warzone Just Got Banned

The Call of Duty franchise is massive and each year we get a new installment to enjoy across multiple platforms. However, things changed up a bit after the 2019 annual release came out which gave fans a reboot to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There were a ton of rumors circulating online that a battle royale game mode would be added in at some point and fortunately those rumors came true. It didn’t come to much surprise as the battle royale genre has really exploded in popularity but what may have caught some fans off guard was the fact that this was going to be free-to-play game mode.

This game mode offered some other additional modes for players to go through and the developers were adding content into the mix. So not only were we given the ability to enjoy a free Call of Duty multiplayer experience but would also find updates being pushed for the game across the board. Not to mention that Call of Duty: Warzone was available for all the major platforms outside of the Nintendo Switch. As a result, there is a ton of players logging in regularly.

With such a massive fan base and an active community, it was only a matter of time before we started to see cheaters get added into the mix. This is something that every online competitive game has to deal with and it really turns a game match into a waste of time. Fortunately, most developers and publishers are quick to offer support and tools for players to use in order to alert suspected cheaters in-game. Today we’re finding out just how useful these tools are at detecting cheaters.

Activision has posted an update regarding cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone. According to the post, the game was able to detect and ban over 60,000 accounts recently. This number actually put the total number of banned accounts at 300,000 which should have really curved the number of cheaters found within the game. Likewise, this post went on to say how the developers are constantly adding security updates and eliminating unauthorized third-party software providers. Still, this is a cat and mouse game with cheaters finding new workarounds, but it does look like the developers are putting up a good fight.