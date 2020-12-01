Black Ops Cold War: How To Level Up Weapons Solo | Fast Weapon XP Guide

Double XP Weekend has come and gone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans demand more. There are two types of XP in Multiplayer — regular XP, and Weapon XP. Leveling up your weapon is basically required if you’re wanting to jump into Multiplayer to get the most out of your favorite guns, and if you’re Solo that can be pretty tricky.

Thanks to a fresh update that just dropped (12/1 as of this writing) Weapon XP just got a major boost from the standard paltry amount you’d earn pre-patch. Players were getting mighty pissed about the original Weapon XP drop rate, and many used a glitch that gave x4 Weapon XP — which was also quickly fixed.

We’re not going into glitches are exploits here. This is just the simple, straightforward method for ranking up your weapon.

How To Rank Up Weapons Solo | Weapon XP Guide

NOTE: Before today’s patch, solo Zombies Weapon XP was bugged. Now Zombies mode rewards the correct amount of Weapon XP when playing solo.

To start unlocking attachments for your weapons, you’ll need Weapon XP. The fastest way to earn Weapon XP is through Multiplayer — but Multiplayer can be annoying, inconsistent, and there are wait times between maps. If you’re looking for some simple grinding you can do solo, the best method is through Zombies mode.

Go to Zombies and create a Public Match in Online Mode. The trick is to stick to early rounds Zombies. Put the weapon you want to level up in your loadout and use it from the start — stay in the opening around for about 8 rounds until you’ve earned enough points to unlock all the doors to the Pack-a-Punch in one trip.

Level up your gun with the Pack-a-Punch, buy armor with scrap, and keep killing enemies. Thanks to the recent patch, solo Zombies XP is back to normal making this a viable method. You can either quit at Round 10 and restart, or you can use the Pack-a-Punch Machine and grind until Round 30-35 with the same weapon.

The Spawn Room is the best place for fighting / killing zombies. Just keep running around in circles in the large area, re-buying ammo and using the Pack-a-Punch when you can to make your weapon stronger. Stick to your primary weapon, and you’ll earn plenty of Weapon XP. Running 1-10 Rounds can net you a rank up each run.

