Playstation 5: Every PS4 Game That Runs Better On PS5 | Unlocked Framerates & Upgrade Patches
The Playstation 5 is 99% backwards compatible with the PS4 library — with a very small number of notable exceptions — but that doesn’t mean all your games will play better than before. For the most part, games play essentially exactly the same.
Most backwards compatibility is just for your own convenience so you don’t need to keep both machines hooked up. But, a small number of games gain huge improvements — and we’re not talking about games with free upgrades to their PS5 version. These are PS4-only games that work better when played on the PS5.
[Work-in-Progress: This list is subject to change as more patches are released to improve existing games, and as we test more games on the PS5.]
PS4 Games With PS5 Upgrade Patches
- NOTE: Confirmed enhancements listed in brackets [].
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla [60 FPS Patch]
- Days Gone [60 FPS | Improved Resolution]
- Ghost Of Tsushima [60 FPS]
- Genshin Impact
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4 Version Only – PS5 Version Runs Worse Currently]
PS4 Games With Unlocked Framerates
- NOTE: Confirmed enhancements listed in brackets [].
- ABZU
- Anthem
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity [Unpatched]
- Battlefield 1
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition
- Borderlands 3
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls 3 [60 FPS]
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal
- F1 2018
- F1 2019
- Final Fantasy 14
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fortnite
- God of War
- Hitman 1
- Hitman 2
- Infamous Second Son
- Injustice 2
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Last Guardian [60 FPS | Unpatched & Disc Version Only]
- Little Nightmares
- Monster Hunter: World [60 FPS | Improved Resolution]
- Nex Machina
- No Man’s Sky
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Resident Evil 3 Remake
- Saints Row 3
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Shadow of the Colossus Remake
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of War [Steady 30 FPS | Improved Resolution]
- Steep
- Trackmania Turbo
- Uncharted 4 [Multiplayer Only Enhanced]
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
- Wipeout Omega Collection
- The Witness
- Wolfenstein 2
