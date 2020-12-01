Playstation 5: Every PS4 Game That Runs Better On PS5 | Unlocked Framerates & Upgrade Patches

The Playstation 5 is 99% backwards compatible with the PS4 library — with a very small number of notable exceptions — but that doesn’t mean all your games will play better than before. For the most part, games play essentially exactly the same.

Most backwards compatibility is just for your own convenience so you don’t need to keep both machines hooked up. But, a small number of games gain huge improvements — and we’re not talking about games with free upgrades to their PS5 version. These are PS4-only games that work better when played on the PS5.

[Work-in-Progress: This list is subject to change as more patches are released to improve existing games, and as we test more games on the PS5.]

PS4 Games With PS5 Upgrade Patches

NOTE: Confirmed enhancements listed in brackets [].

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla [60 FPS Patch]

Days Gone [60 FPS | Improved Resolution]

Ghost Of Tsushima [60 FPS]

Genshin Impact

Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4 Version Only – PS5 Version Runs Worse Currently]

PS4 Games With Unlocked Framerates

NOTE: Confirmed enhancements listed in brackets [].

ABZU

Anthem

Assassin’s Creed: Unity [Unpatched]

Battlefield 1

Borderlands: GOTY Edition

Borderlands 3

Dark Souls: Remastered

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls 3 [60 FPS]

DOOM (2016)

DOOM Eternal

F1 2018

F1 2019

Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 15

Fortnite

God of War

Hitman 1

Hitman 2

Infamous Second Son

Injustice 2

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Kingdom Hearts 3

Last Guardian [60 FPS | Unpatched & Disc Version Only]

Little Nightmares

Monster Hunter: World [60 FPS | Improved Resolution]

Nex Machina

No Man’s Sky

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Saints Row 3

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shadow of the Colossus Remake

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of War [Steady 30 FPS | Improved Resolution]

Steep

Trackmania Turbo

Uncharted 4 [Multiplayer Only Enhanced]

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Wipeout Omega Collection

The Witness

Wolfenstein 2

