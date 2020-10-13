Playstation 5: All The PS4 Games You Can Play On PS5 | Backwards Compatibility List

Sony has finally revealed all the details on Playstation 5 backwards compatibility — and the news is much better than we were anticipating. Representatives at Sony have repeatedly told us that the Playstation 5 can play “99%” of the PS4’s library. How many games is that exactly? Well, now we know.

We can’t list all the PS4 games that work on the PS5 — but we can list all the games that don’t. The list of PS4 games that don’t work on the PS5 is actually very short. Here, we’ll list all the games confirmed not to work on the PS5. Any game not on this list is expected to work just fine on PS5, even if all the features such as online connectivity or other unique PS4 functions might not work as intended.

The Basics Of Backwards Compatibility

[Work-in-Progress: These are all the PS4 games that are confirmed to not work on PS5. More games may not work — or have severe bugs. We’ll add any new games discovered that don’t work to the list here.]

More than 4,000 games in the PS4 library can be played on the PS5. Your Playstation Account will remain the same on PS5, so you can instantly start downloading games from the PSN Store.

More You Need To Know About PS5 Backwards Compatibility: Only PS4 games are backwards compatible on PS5 . PS1, PS2, and PS3 games cannot be played on your PS5 console. A select number of games can benefit from the new Game Boost functionality — this increases performance or graphics on your PS4 game when played on the PS5. Physical Copies of PS4 games cannot be played on the PS5 Digital Edition because that version of the console does not include a blu-ray player. The PS4 Controller is also backwards compatible . The PS4 controllers works on the PS5 naturally.



PS4 Games That Won’t Work On PS5

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

That’s an absurdly small amount of games — with only a few that are meaningful losses for gamers. This list is subject to change for a few reasons — future patches may restore compatibility for some of these titles, and this list might expand as more games are tested and played.