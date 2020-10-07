Sony Offers Teardown Video Of PlayStation 5

There’s a ton of anticipation for the next-generation video game console platforms. We knew in 2019 that this year was going to be the launching point for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Of course, when 2020 hit and the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak occurred, there was some skepticism that these consoles would even release into the marketplace. That has since been cleared up as both Microsoft and Sony are committed to bringing out their next-generation platforms this November.

We know what’s being used to power these consoles and some of the features they’ll be packed with. However, Sony is taking it a step further today by offering a complete teardown of the PlayStation 5 console unit. It’s worth noting that this teardown is the main PlayStation 5 and not the digital-only version of the platform. Furthermore, it’s not recommended in opening up the console as it will void your warranty, but if you were curious as to what the console looks like internally, then you can get an in-depth look in the video embedded below.

The first few minutes will be areas in which consumers will want to take note of. You’ll get an inside look at how the console is capable of being used vertically or horizontally. Likewise, the video showcases how to open up the case of the PlayStation 5 in order to reach the dust storage in order to maintain the console and keep it from being clogged with dust.

Afterward, the video games into disassembling the unit completely and highlighting the different component areas of the console. From the different chips and the connections needed to be taken apart to completely remove the motherboard. It seems like a rather easy console to take apart, but again unless you have the skills to work on the motherboard, there’s no need to disassemble the console and void your warranty. Currently, the PlayStation 5 is slated to release into the marketplace on November 12, 2020.

Source: YouTube