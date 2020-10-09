Sony Highlights Ten PS4 Games That Won’t Work On PS5

There was a ton of anticipation for 2020 as we knew that this would be the year that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would be releasing into the marketplace. However, what we didn’t expect was a worldwide health pandemic outbreak. Despite the world markets still enduring this virus on a regular basis, there has been the confirmation that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would release into the market as expected. However, despite the consoles offering some backward compatibility, it looks like for the PlayStation 5, there will be some PlayStation 4 video game titles that simply will not work.

In a recent update on the official support page for the PlayStation 5, it looks like ten video games are not supported. It’s not specifically stated why these games won’t work, but it was noted that the titles will also be displayed as PlayStation 4 only games when users browse the online storefront. At any rate, the video games that will not be supported are listed below.

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

It’s also noted on the same page that saves can be transferred through a wifi process which means you’ll get to bring your progression over onto the PlayStation 5 from your PlayStation 4. Furthermore, there was confirmation that the PlayStation 4 games you own that are not listed above, can be enjoyed just by inserting the disc into the console, but there may be an update required to download depending on the game. As expected, the game disc will be required every time you wish to play the game. Of course, that will be for the standard PlayStation 5 console as the digital only version will not come with a disc drive.

Source: IGN, PlayStation