PlayStation 5 Not Backwards Compatible For Pre PlayStation 4

Going into 2020 we all were anticipating the launch of both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Both companies had plans to bring out their next-generation video game console platforms into the market, but as you know 2020 has been quite an unusual year. This coronavirus health pandemic outbreak is something for the history books, but we’re still in the thick of it. As a result, the big events and expos that both companies were likely looking to use as an advantage to showcase their consoles to the public were altered.

Instead of the in-person events, we’re seeing these companies take to the internet and perform different streaming showcases. This is also scarce and scattered across months so we’re never too sure just when the next info blowout will happen, but any bit of information that releases is something that fans will gravitate towards. In fact, one of the latest bits of information to come out for Sony’s upcoming console platform didn’t even come from the Sony company itself.

Ubisoft may have let it slip that Sony’s PlayStation 5 will be pretty limited on its backward comparability. It seems that we’re going to find PlayStation 5 launch with the ability for PlayStation4 focused games, but there is no support available for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation video games. This may be a bit of a bummer for fans that want to enjoy their large library of games on one single device.

Of course, this is not an official statement from Sony but it’s a company that would likely have some knowledge on the matter. Likewise, we’re seeing PlayStation 4 get around this backward compatibility issue through the PlayStation Now service. Perhaps we will see PlayStation Now evolve more to offer more previous platform console games, although that’s just speculation. At any rate, it does look like Ubisoft removed the text revealing the backward compatibility notice at the current moment.

