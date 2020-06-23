Marvel’s Avengers Confrimed for PS5 and Xbox Series X; Free Upgrade for Users Who Purchase Current Gen Versions

Square Enix has developer Crystal Dynamics has announced today that their highly anticipated superhero title — Marvel’s Avengers, is set to arrive on both PS5 and Xbox Series X!

The announcement was made on the PlayStation Blog and the developers discussed some of the features the game will use on the next generation of consoles. As we already know, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be very powerful machines, so there is no doubt that games will look, and run significantly better on them.

Check out the official announcement from Crystal Dynamics down below:

At Crystal Dynamics, we are gamers and we have a gamer-first mentality. We want to make it easy for Marvel’s Avengers players to enjoy the additional features PS5 brings to the game. Therefore, we’re happy to announce that when you purchase Marvel’s Avengers for the PS4 platform, either digitally or on disc, and later upgrade to a PS5, you get the PS5 version of the game with all of its enhancements free of charge! In addition, PS5 gamers can play Marvel’s Avengersonline with PS4 gamers, so anyone can upgrade at any time and continue playing with friends on both platforms.

The developers also noted that on the PS5, Marvel’s Avengers will targets 60 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution. This is probably a reasonable mark to hit for the next generation of console. The developers detailed some more details discussing the exclusively capabilities for the PS5, learn more about the Dualsense functionality and what the console is capable of right here!

In related news, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have announced that they will be holding a special War Table stream discussing their highly anticipated title — Marvel’s Avengers.

To be more specific, new gameplay and co-op will be showcased on Marvel’s War Table stream event which is set to air June 24th. Viewers can expect to see new gameplay, some co-op action, and probably a couple of surprises sprinkled in towards the end. Learn more about the upcoming event right here!

Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4, 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC platforms. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release dates are unknown at the time. Are you excited to get your hands on Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog