Marvel’s Avengers New Gameplay War Table Stream Event Set to Air June 24th

Marvel’s Avengers official Twitter account took to the website today to announce that they will be bringing a special gameplay streamed event in late June!

To be more specific, new gameplay and co-op will be showcased on Marvel’s War Table stream event which is set to air June 24th. No real details about what will be shown, but viewers can expect to see new gameplay, some co-op action, and probably a couple of surprises sprinkled in towards the end.

We’ve reassembled at home and are working to finish our mission. We can’t wait to show you new gameplay and co-op in our first Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE stream on June 24! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/fi4DxuYwZk — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 27, 2020

In related news, a couple of months ago the full set of trophies for Marvel’s Avengers leaked onto the internet!

It’s crazy to see a full set of trophies leaked six months in advance to its release date, but its out there. The leaked trophies are detailed thanks to trophy tracking website Exophase. There are quite some trophies for the game that are spoiler-filled, so if you’re not looking to get anything spoiled from the upcoming game, I would avoid the leaked trophies altogether.

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

