Spoilers: Marvel’s Avengers Full Set of Trophies Leak 6 Months early

One of the most anticipated games for 2020, have just had their full set of trophies leaked; yes that game is Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics epic superhero adventure — Marvel’s Avengers!

This is very strange, a game usually doesn’t get its trophy leaked until a week or so from release. However, Marvel’s Avengers full set to ftrophies have been leaked 6 months ahead of its release date. As it is nice to see the trophies a head of the game’s official release, 6 months is a little early.

But its out there, and we got them detailed thanks to trophy tracking website Exophase. There are quite some trophies for the game that are spoiler-filled, so if you’re not looking to get anything spoiled from the upcoming game, I would avoid the leaked trophies altogether.

Check out the full set of leaked trophies for Marvel’s Avengers down below:

Marvel’s Avengers Trophy List

On the Mountaintop – Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero

– Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero Back in Business – Reach Avenger Rank 250

– Reach Avenger Rank 250 Group Effort – Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction

– Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction Super Hero Business – Complete 10 assignments

– Complete 10 assignments Team Player – Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes

– Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes Time to Shine – Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero

– Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero Tentative Peace – Complete one of each type of War Zone

– Complete one of each type of War Zone Gold Star Success – Complete 100 assignments

– Complete 100 assignments Treasure Trove – Open 50 Cache strongboxes

– Open 50 Cache strongboxes Honeycomb Hideout – Complete five Hive missions

– Complete five Hive missions Former Glory – Complete the “Iconic Avengers” excursion

– Complete the “Iconic Avengers” excursion Clear Skies – Complete the “Welcome to Skywatch” excursion

– Complete the “Welcome to Skywatch” excursion To the Dark and Back Again – Complete 50 Hive missions

– Complete 50 Hive missions Rough and Tumble – Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher

– Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher And That’s How It’s Done – Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation

– Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation Seeing Stars – Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage

– Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage Trying on Perfection – Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed

– Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed Holding It Down – Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty

– Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty The Best Around – Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty

– Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty More Important Things To Do – Complete any mission in under three minutes

– Complete any mission in under three minutes The Best Defense – Defeat any 20 different enemy types

– Defeat any 20 different enemy types Old Fashioned Beat Down – Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage

– Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage Prized Collection – Collect a full comic set

– Collect a full comic set Information Overload – Collect 75 intelligence files

– Collect 75 intelligence files Wanting for Nothing – Collect 500 gear items

– Collect 500 gear items Odds and Ends – Collect three Artifacts

– Collect three Artifacts Savior of the People – Rescue 100 AIM prisoners

– Rescue 100 AIM prisoners Become Legend – Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero

– Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero Fundamentally Flawless – Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities

– Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities Muahahahahaha! – Fully upgrade an Artifact

– Fully upgrade an Artifact Investing in the Future – Fully upgrade any gear item

– Fully upgrade any gear item Shopping Spree – Purchase an item from two different faction vendors

– Purchase an item from two different faction vendors Breaking and Entering – Break into 30 Depots

– Break into 30 Depots A Surprise Every Time – Open 100 strongboxes

– Open 100 strongboxes Top Priority – Complete 10 Priority faction missions

– Complete 10 Priority faction missions Golden Ticket – Reach the VIP balcony

– Reach the VIP balcony The Adventure Begins – Escape the clutches of AIM in New York

– Escape the clutches of AIM in New York Lost But Not Forgotten – Discover the location of the Chimera

– Discover the location of the Chimera A Little Bit Broken – Recruit Bruce Banner

– Recruit Bruce Banner From the Ashes – Recover the Phoenix Protocols

– Recover the Phoenix Protocols No Suit, No Problem – Recruit Tony Stark

– Recruit Tony Stark Patent Violation – Destroy the AIM arc reactor

– Destroy the AIM arc reactor Gone To Ground – Locate the Ant Hill

– Locate the Ant Hill Itsy Bitsy – Recruit Black Widow

– Recruit Black Widow A Novel Way to Travel – Rescue Inhumans from the research facility

– Rescue Inhumans from the research facility Thunderous Applause – Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City

– Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City Unparalleled View – Reach the AIM space station

– Reach the AIM space station Welcome Back, Old Friend – Rescue Captain America

– Rescue Captain America Avengers Assemble! – Reunite the Avengers

– Reunite the Avengers New Girl Makes Good – Defeat MODOK and the Kree

In related news, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics released a ton of news for the upcoming yesterday including a brand new embrace your powers trailer, and a fully detailed breakdown of the special editions and the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes collector edition! If you want to learn more about Marvel’s Avengers special editions, click here!

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Are you going to check out the leaked trophies? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Exophase