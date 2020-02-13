Crystal Dynamics Announce Marvel’s Avengers Earth;s Mightiest Collector Edition, PlayStation Exclusives, and More

Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics did not just want to release a new trailer for their highly anticipated title, Marvel’s Avengers, they wanted to released a slew of awesome news as well!

The latest trailer for Marvel’s Avengers is pretty awesome as it we do get a little bit of new gameplay. The trailer focuses on our beloved heroes embracing their powers whether its their minds, strength, or agility, they all have to come together in order to help each other! Make sure to check out the latest trailer for Marvel’s Avenegrs right here!

However, that’s not what this post is about. Right now we’re breaking down the new special editions for the game, which focuses on digital content, pre-order bonuses and much more. But before I let you go check them out, detailed by Crystal Dynamics themselves, let’s check out the brand new Earth’s Mightiest Heroes collector pack together!

If you’re a Mavrel fan, or very excited for the ucpoming game, this edition of the title will be for you. It comes with an epic Captain America statue, a teelbook game case, a Hulk bobble head, keychains, and so much more! The pre-order link is not up, but whenever it is, we’ll make sure to let you know!

Check out the full details of The Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Edition and the other special editions down below:

Earth’s Mightiest Edition is for the biggest of Marvel fans, the collectors of unique items, and for those who want something special to commemorate Marvel’s Avengers. In addition to all items from the Deluxe Edition – including an Avengers A icon SteelBook® Case – it features keepsakes of each of the core Avengers drawn directly from in-game narrative. This includes a full color 12” statue of Captain America, a Hulk Bobblehead you might recognize from inside our Kamala trailer, a Mjolnir Keychain, Black Widow’s Belt Buckle, Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprint, Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger Pin, and a commemorative Avengers group photo!

Adding a little nostalgia for every Marvel fan, pre-ordering Marvel’s Avengers will also let you be the proud owner of the Marvel Legacy Outfits, which are inspired by moments from the comics that defined who each Avenger was as they embraced their powers to become the icons they are today.

Captain America’s bravery shines in this Front Line Outfit from his time enlisted in the military during World War II.

Iron Man was able to deceive his captors by building armor that looked liked this Iron Will Outfit to escape.

The first time Black Widow’s iconic black suit appeared in the comics, it looked like this Classic Stealth Outfit – complete with the Widow’s Bite.

Thor’s winged helmet, chest installations, and red cape were his trademark from the very beginning of his origins, reflected in the Asgard’s Might Outfit.

Before Ms. Marvel went on one of her first missions, she made a makeshift costume that looked like this Greater Good Outfit.

Finally, when the Hulk first emerged, his massive body tore through Bruce Banner’s clothing to resemble an experiment gone wrong, much like this Breakthrough Outfit.

We also have a Deluxe Edition and Earth’s Mightiest Edition (our version of a Collector’s Edition), each with their own heroic content. The Deluxe Edition contains the Obsidian Outfit Pack, where each Avenger is fashioned with metallic versions of their Iconic Outfits.

With golden accents throughout, the Avengers are ready to inspire hope in the people of Earth who have become fearful of the existence of Super Heroes.

There are also six nameplates that are Obsidian-themed to fit the overall Deluxe Edition aesthetic.

Finally, you’ll get 72-hour early access to jump into the world of Marvel’s Avengers! For those getting the physical version of the Deluxe Edition, it will also include a 1-month free subscription to Marvel Unlimited, which is an online subscription service that lets you enjoy over 25,000 Marvel digital comics.

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Liked the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog