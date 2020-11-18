Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – “Alone” Secret Song Easter Egg | Tape Locations Guide

Secret songs are a tradition in Call of Duty: Zombies maps. There were so many secret songs in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, I don’t know if I can even count them all. And after taking a short break in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the secret songs have returned in force.

There’s an all new song in Die Maschine and it’s surprisingly easy to listen to. All you have to do is find three tapes and pick them up — the tapes always appear in the same spots, and the music plays for everyone on your team to hear. It’s a fun little diversion you can do while completing the many, many other mini-tasks required to complete the Zombies map and actually survive.

To hear the “Alone” secret song played in the Die Maschine map, you’ll need to find three tapes hidden around the environment. The tapes always spawn in the same locations — hold [Square / X] or the interaction button on PC to activate the tapes.

The tapes won’t have a prompt, so just look at them and hold interact. Use all three tapes, and the hidden song will start to play for everyone in the map.

You can pick up the tapes in any order. The tapes will disappear after being collected.







Tape Locations: Tape #1 : “Living Room” – Inside the refrigerator, in the corner opposite the Yard door. Tape #2 : Medical Bay – On the wooden shelf in the second floor office on the left as you enter the Medical Bay. Tape #3 : Particle Accelerator – At the bottom level, from the main stairs go to the right side and look for the tape on the edge of a gray machinery box, next to a bloody lighter-colored leaning box.



The song is “Alone” by Clark S. Nova and Kevin Sherwood. You can listen to the full song below.

It’s yet another song by the same duo that’s always been making these secret songs. Now you can share the experience with your friends on your 1,000th run through Die Maschine.

