Activision has revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer will be free to play this weekend.

Five free maps. All weekend long.



Free Access Multiplayer Weekend begins August 7. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/7Rwi8UjbPl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 6, 2020

Announced on the official blog, Activision has revealed that starting on August 7 at 10 AM PT until August 12 at 10 AM PT, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have free access to the multiplayer. This means that players can join in on the fun, whether that be the traditional multiplayer and the battle royale portion called Warzone.

The free weekend comes in the nick of time, as Activision and Infinity Ward have just launched the highly anticipated Season 5 of the content. Yesterday, a new trailer for the game has been released which showcases all the new content featured in the new season of content. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 5 is out now and available to purchase for 1,000 COD Points, which evens out to be $10.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Ar

The Free Access Multiplayer Extended Weekend is live from August 7 at 10 AM PT to August 12 at 10 AM PT.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you going to join in on the action? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Call of Duty on Twitter