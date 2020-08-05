Activision Releases Jam-Packed Battle Pass Trailer for Call of Duty Warzone

Just in time for today’s release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5, Activision has released a brand new trailer, one which showcases all the new loot.

Check out the new trailer:

As mentioned above the new trailer showcases an array of new battle pass items including new operator skins, exclusive weapon blueprints, and an all-new submachine game called the ISO. Clocking in at 2-minutes long, the new trailer presents players with a slew of new and exciting goodies. However, that’s not all that comes with the arrival of Season 5. Yesterday, Activision released a new trailer, one which showcases a sneak peek at the season’s new operators. You can read more about this trailer right here.

Both Warzone and Multiplayer fans will be loaded up with a slew of new content sooner than you think. Thankfully players won’t have to wait much longer as Warzone Season 5 arrives today on Aug. 5 on all platforms.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 5 is out now and available to purchase for 1,000 COD Points, which evens out to be $10.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for Season 5? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Call of Duty Youtube