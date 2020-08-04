Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Trailer Showcases Epic Train Fight Scene

Ahead of its highly anticipated release next week, Activision has released a brand new trailer for Call of Duty Warzone’s Season 5.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“The stadium opens. The train arrives. And the battle expands. Season Five kicks off in #Warzone and #ModernWarfare on August 5.”

The new trailer is loaded with a ton of new content including open stadiums and moving train battles. Clocking in just under 2-minutes long, the new trailer also teases a sneak peek at the season’s new operators. The theme around this new season of content is ‘more places to play’ and that statement couldn’t be more true as the game’s popular mode continues to evolve and grow in new ways.

Both Warzone and Multiplayer fans will be loaded up with a slew of new content sooner than you think. Thankfully players won’t have to wait much longer as Warzone Season 5 arrives on Aug. 5 on all platforms.

Source: Call of Duty Youtube