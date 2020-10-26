Pokémon Sword & Shield: Crown Tundra DLC – Free Codes To Unlock All 8 Hat-Wearing Pikachus

You can earn a load of special Pikachus in Pokemon Sword & Shield with special codes for a limited time — these hat-wearing electric mice are Ash Ketchum’s Pikachu specifically, all wearing hats representing the many different regions from previous games.

If you’re a long-time fan and want to represents your favorite generation, these Pikachu are a pretty great way to show off. And now that Pokemon can follow you around in the new DLC areas, you can hang out with Pikachu in real-time. These unique Pikachu variants can’t be captured any other way — but they’re free, you just need to input the codes listed below.

Free Ash’s Pikachu Codes | All 8 Unique Hat-Wearing Variants

To input free codes, open your menu with [X] and follow these instructions.

Select Mystery Gift on your menu.

on your menu. Choose ‘ Get A Mystery Gift ‘ -> ‘ Get With Code / Password ‘

‘ -> ‘ ‘ You will need to connect to the internet.

Enter a code — any of the 8 codes listed below will work.

— any of the 8 codes listed below will work. The new Pokemon will appear in your Boxes, or in your party if your party isn’t currently full.

Make sure to save your game before powering down your Nintendo Switch!

Pikachu Codes | Ash’s Pikachu Unique Variants

Input the codes below through Mystery Gift to unlock special hat-wearing Pikachu variants.

Ash’s Pikachu – Partner Cap (Ash Ketchum Symbol) 1CH00SEY0U

(Ash Ketchum Symbol)

Ash’s Pikachu – Original Cap (Ash Ketchum’s First Symbol) P1KACHUGET

(Ash Ketchum’s First Symbol)

Ash’s Pikachu – Alola Cap ULTRAP1KA



Ash’s Pikachu – Kalos Cap KAL0SP1KA



Ash’s Pikachu – Unova Cap P1KABESTW1SH



Ash’s Pikachu – Sinnoh Cap V0LTTACKLEP1KA



Ash’s Pikachu – Hoenn Cap P1KAADVANCE



