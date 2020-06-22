Last Of Us: Part 2 – How To Beat The [SPOILERS] Theater Boss | Tips Guide

The hardest boss in The Last Of Us: Part 2 is a huge spoiler. This intense battle gave us a whole lot of trouble, and I’m going to guess it gave a lot of other people problems too. The Last of Us: Part 2 is surprisingly packed with boss battles, but this is the toughest — and craziest — in the game. We’re warning you now, there will be HUGE STORY SPOILERS ahead.

I won’t mention a single spoiler, but if you’re ready, scroll down past the links below to learn how to conquer this incredibly tough challenge.

Other bosses in The Last Of Us: Part 2 require brawn more than brains. If you’ve got enough firepower, you can win the day. Just unload into the enemy, or use your brawling skills to dodge with [L1] and strike with [Square]. None of that will help you in this soon-to-be infamous theater battle. Let’s get to it.

More Last Of Us: Part 2 guides:

All Safes & Combination Locations | Safecracker Trophy Guide | All Training Manual Locations | Journeyman Trophy Guide | All Guns, Bombs & Holsters Locations | High Caliber Trophy Guide | Uncharted & Jak & Daxter Easter Eggs Guide | 11 Tips To Help You Get Started | Beginner’s Guide

How To Beat The Theater Boss | Ellie Fight Tips

Near the end of the game, Abbie will finally encounter Ellie in her Theater hideout. As Abbie, you’ll be forced to fight Ellie — and she’s a killing machine. She’s armed with a machete and a pistol. If she spots you, she’ll shoot on-sight. If you charge her, she’ll never miss. You absolutely cannot take her on in hand-to-hand combat. She’ll kill you instantly if she catches you. If you approach her from the front, she’ll kill you instantly.

There are three phases to this fight. Each phase requires a different strategy, and she can always kill you instantly at close-range. If she’s getting close, remember that it’s better to run and take some damage from her pistol. Use [R1] to monitor her location.

There are three phases to this battle. Let’s summarize what you need to know very quickly.

Ellie Boss Battle – How To Beat Each Phase Phase #1 : Sneak up behind Ellie and strike. Phase #2 : Use a bottle to distract Ellie, then sneak and strike. Phase #3 : Stalk Ellie slowly, and then sneak / strike while she is planting a trap bomb.



In each phase, Ellie uses a different weapon. In the first phase, she uses a pistol. In phase 2, she switches to a much deadlier shotgun. In phase 3, she swaps to the relatively weaker bow, but she moves much faster. She also drops trap bombs all over the arena. Use [R1] to monitor your location, and look for the white markers where traps are waiting for you. Stepping near a trap in an instant death.

For all three phases, you can only punch. You can’t grapple or stealth attack Ellie. If she turns to see you, you’ll have to run and hide. She will kill you instantly if she spots you before you punch here. When you do successfully sneak up on her, make sure to keep punching her! If you stop, she’ll counter-attack and kill you. You only need to catch Ellie in a punch combo once per phase.

The final phase is easily the most difficult. Instead of directly hunting you, she scrambles around the map. She moves very quickly, so if you lose track of her, she’ll move up and slit your throat from behind. Your goal is to stalk her, avoid her bomb, and use bottles to distract her briefly. She won’t chase the bottles in the second phase — instead, she throws molotovs at the location.

Follow her, and then sneak up behind her while she plants a time bomb. This is the only chance you’ll have to attack. She moves much too fast to sneak behind her while she’s hunting. Only when she stops. That’s your brief window to attack.

Ellie is a challenging fight. This is all about stealth, patience, and striking when your chance is available. One wrong move and you’ll restart. Nobody wants to defeat Ellie — at least, I sure don’t — but if you’ve got to win, this is how to do it.