Crash Bandicoot 4: Gameplay Details REVEALED

It’s been decades since we had an official new mainline installment to the Crash Bandicoot franchise. Now, a new game is in the works and today we got our first gameplay look at Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time. The video game will be the next mainline installment to the series and it’s slated to release later this year.

Developer Toys for Bob is actively developing Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time where it said to offer some new gameplay experience for fans of the franchise. Of course, it’s been years since the last mainline installment so we’re sure this time gap has allowed developers to figure out some useful new abilities and attributes that would further enhance the Crash Bandicoot experience. With that said, the game will take place after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

As mentioned, it looks like there is plenty of content and mechanics that are being built from scratch with developers taking some inspiration from the original groundwork that Naughty Dog developed with the original series. For now, it looks like you can expect Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for current-generation video game consoles.

Those with a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can mark their calendars for its release on October 2, 2020. In the meantime, check out the official gameplay trailer for the title embedded above.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Key Points

Thanks to GameSpot Interview With Design Producer Lou Studdert

Several years have passed since Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped where Uka Uka, N. Tropy & Neo Cortex are banished into the end of time and space. However, this new game picks up where the three have finally broken free from their imprisonment, and by doing so they have left an exit for other villains.

Players take the role of Crash and Coco as they attempt to find special quantum masks that can restore order. These masks will also give players different reality-bending powers.

While players will mainly take the role of Crash and Coco, there will be periods during the campaign where you’ll take the role of other characters such as Neo Cortex.

Expect massive boss battles this time around with some enemies being brand new while also finding a few nefarious returnees.

There will be difficulty options available to make the game a bit more accessible. For instance, players could play in a more modern mode that would give checkpoints for deaths while those looking for a challenge can play the game with lives. This means that once you run out of lives you’ll have to restart the game.

Mechanics are built from the ground up and you can expect some new moves such as wall running. Likewise, you can also expect the levels to be more expansive than previous installments.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time releases on October 2, 2020, for PS4 and Xbox One.









Source: IGN