Review Roundup: The Last of Us Part 2 is Another PlayStation Masterpiece

Sony has one of the biggest, if not biggest titles to release next week and with the reviews starting to hit the internet, fans anticipation level starts to go through the roof!

As many of us expected, The Last of Us Part 2 has been receiving stellar reviews. The game is said t o follow up everything the original did and even better. The story beats, gameplay mechanics, and expansive worlds are just some of the highlights of The Last of Us Part 2. Naughty Dog is once again raising the bar for other developers, now all we can do is wait until next week so that everyone can get a chance to experience it for themselves!

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on PlayStation’s latest title — The Last of Us Part 2:

Gameranx:

Now that reviews are out and lots of folks are asking – no, I won't have a Before You Buy video on Gameranx for The Last of Us until launch. I'll be buying it and marathoning it.



Thanks for your patience, and plz don't be mad at me if I end up liking it lol — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) June 12, 2020

Washington Post 100

The Last of Us Part II is an astonishing achievement — a searing demonstration of how a video game can marry heart-stopping gameplay, gorgeous environmental storytelling and anxiety-inducing moral complexity.

Guardian 100

This is an unlikely comparison, but now that I’ve had some time to absorb The Last of Us Part II, it reminds me thematically of Shadow of the Colossus, another game about how consuming grief and anger can be. I was similarly poleaxed by that game’s clever manipulation of the player’s power, the way it also used the language of video games to make you think twice about your actions. The Last of Us Part II is another story that could only work as a game, the kind of challenging, groundbreaking work that comes along two or three times a decade.

IGN 100

The Last of Us Part 2 is a masterpiece that evolves the gameplay, cinematic storytelling, and rich world design of the original in nearly every way.

PlayStation LifeStyle 100

It’s an empathetic emotional journey that recontextualizes the idea of the hero at the center of the story through new perspectives and unique methods of storytelling that only video games are capable of. It’s a multi-faceted experience with symmetry, details, and layers that players will be discussing for years. Polish and production values not only meet but exceed the level of Naughty Dog quality that players have come to expect. The Last of Us Part II is an era-defining game, a perfect companion to the first that harmonizes with, rather than smothers, that original pivotal ending, crafting an unforgettable and emotionally challenging narrative with these beloved characters.

Easy Allies 95

The Last of Us Part II presents an absolutely crucial and challenging narrative about love and hate. Characters have convincing motivations that leave you thinking about more than what’s in front of you. The places it takes you to are awe-inspiring to explore, with unrivaled attention to detail, and although the combat is somewhat forgiving, it remains thrilling throughout much of the harrowing journey. The Last of Us Part II leaves a deep, emotional impact, and this unforgettable continuation should not be missed.

GameSpot 80

It’s a hard game to stomach, in part because so much of who Ellie is and what she does is beyond your control. She is deeply complicated and flawed, and her selfishness hurts a lot of people. At times, the pain you inflict feels so senseless that it can leave you numb. It’s all messy and bleak and made me profoundly sad for myriad reasons, but the more I reflect on it, the more I appreciate the story and characters at its core. I wanted almost none of it to happen the way it did, and that’s what’s both beautiful and devastating about it.

source: Metacritic