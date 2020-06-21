Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC – How To Get Max Mushrooms | Max Soup Farming Guide

The Isle of Armor DLC adds an important new feature to the world of Pokémon Sword & Shield — Max Soup! This useful item allows you to transform your standard Dynamax Pokémon into their powerful Gigantamax forms. These are some of the coolest Pokémon in the game, and it used to be a pain in the butt to unlock these guys. Now it isn’t so hard!

Getting Max Soup isn’t so hard — you just need to complete two trials at the Master Dojo. The tricky part is acquiring rare Max Mushrooms. You’ll need to get three Max Mushrooms to generate one Max Soup — and Max Mushrooms don’t just grow on trees. You’ll only find them in specific spots, and they’ll only spawn under certain conditions. Learn how to fill up on Max Mushrooms and turn all your Pokémon pals into their coolest forms below.

How To Get Max Mushrooms | Max Soup Farming Guide

Max Mushrooms are the main ingredient of Max Soup — an upgrade that allows you to transform Dynamax Pokémon into their Gigamax form. This is the only way to acquire Gigamax forms for certain Pokémon!

Every Max Soup requires three Max Mushrooms. Max Mushrooms are found only on the Isle of Armor, and only in specific locations. Mushrooms will gradually spawn very slowly on their own. Like, maybe less than one per day. But you can speed up the process.

Max Mushrooms only spawn in the Forest of Focus, Warm-Up Tunnel, Brawlers’ Cave, and Courageous Cavern.

To make Max Mushrooms spawn, you need to complete Max Raids. Completing about 3 Max Raids will make a Max Mushroom appear — they’re more likely to spawn in the area where the Max Raids were completed, but Max Mushrooms can appear in any of the four locations.

So, how do you make Max Mushrooms spawn? Travel around the Isle of Armor, complete as many Max Raids as possible, and wait for those Max Mushrooms to spawn. You’ll have to scour every inch of all four locations, but you’ll slowly earn enough Max Mushrooms to get those upgrades. Just don’t expect to get them too quickly — it might make a few days of farming before three appear on your island!

Max Mushrooms can evolve the Pokémon in the list below. The only Pokémon that requires something else is Urshifu. You’ll need to complete an additional story activity after the Master Trials to gain Max Honey to change Urshifu’s form.

All Pokémon That Can Gigantamax With Max Soup

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Butterfree

Pikachu

Meowth

Machamp

Gengar

Kingler

Lapras

Eevee

Snorlax

Garbodor

Rillaboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

Corviknight

Orbeetle

Drednaw

Coalossal

Flapple

Appletun

Sandaconda

Toxtricity

Centiskorch

Hatterene

Grimmsnarl

Alcremie

Copperajah

Duraludon

Urshifu

