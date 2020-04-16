Fallout 76: Wastelanders – You Can Rob From Anyone, And There’s No Penalty | Faction Rep Guide

The Wastelanders expansion to Fallout 76 adds two major NPC factions to this (previously) NPC-less game. Suddenly, you’ll have to worry about social mores like dressing in clothes, and not shooting everything you see on contact. There’s one taboo you really don’t have to worry about though — you can steal everything from everyone. You can grab the food off the plates of your friends, or steal anything that isn’t nailed down. There is no penalty to your faction reputation, and nobody is going to start hunting you down.

This is a pretty big reversal from previous Fallout games. Used to be, you wouldn’t get arrested when you pilfered from friendly NPCs in their homes — they’d just shoot you. To tell what was safe to steal, you’d have to look out for big red warning text. That red warning text is gone in Fallout 76. Which means you’re free to go on a criminal rampage in both faction hubs. The Raiders and the Settlers in the Crater or Foundation won’t mind as you merrily take all their stuff. It’s worth knowing, especially if you’re worried about your valuable faction reputation.

Robbery is worth it, because you can gain a lot of stuff in the new NPC houses. And reputation matters — you’ll unlock different rewards depending on your total reputation for each faction. Reaching the top tier, maximum reputation for the Raiders will unlock an ammo auto-crafting station you can plop down in your homestead.

For the Settlers, you’ll be able to craft an auto-crafting fertilizer station, which sounds a lot lamer. But, the Settlers will give you awesome gear like the Compound Bow and Stealth Suit for sneaky, silent kills. The Raiders are all about going loud, eventually helping you unlock the all-mighty Gauss Minigun.

Your faction reputation is pretty important, and if you’re curious to see all the stuff you can get before joining a faction, check out our Fallout 76: Wastelanders Faction Rewards List.