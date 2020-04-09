New Fallout 76: Wastelanders Trailer Offers A New Look At What’s To Come

Fallout 76 may have released to an underwhelmed group of players but that may soon change. Ever since Fallout 76 launched, there were fans that expressed their disappointment in that the game didn’t really have much to offer. While Bethesda has stated the MMO is player-driven with no real campaign or NPC quests to take on, the studio ultimately went back to make some adjustments. This resulted in the Wastelanders update which is slated to come out this month.

Wastelanders is going to be a big and free update to Fallout 76 where it will essentially change up the gameplay altogether. With factions, cultists, and a plethora of other NPCs to interact with, logging into Fallout 76 will give players a bit more content to chew through. While fans are eager to get into the game with the latest upcoming update, we’re still left wondering just what all the game will soon hold for players.

Now a new trailer has just dropped which offers a new look at Wastelanders. Overall, the game trailer focuses on the sudden interest in the area as rumors started to circulate that some type of treasure is buried nearby. It looks like you may have ended up in the middle of the chaos to get this treasure and depending on your actions it could raise or lower the reception from several different groups.

Currently, Fallout 76 is available right now for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. However, you can expect the free Wastelanders update to release on April 14, 2020. In the meantime, take a look at the latest trailer for Wastelanders above.

Source: YouTube