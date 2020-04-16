Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Which Faction Should I Choose? | Rewards List

There are two factions you can join, and each one has their own storyline in the Wastelanders expansion for Fallout 76. Depending on your choices, you can become friends (or enemies) with both of these groups, and each one has some very cool rewards to unlock. You can earn killer weapons like Gauss Miniguns or special armor like the Chinese Stealth Suit. Here, you’ll find a full list of faction rewards.

It’s also worth noting that you can earn all the faction rewards from both groups. At the end of the story, you’ll pull off one big heist and have to choose to give it to one faction or the other, or split the earnings. Before starting that quest, it’s possible to complete all the faction story quests for both groups. It’s a lot harder to do after finishing that quest — especially if you decide to keep all the bullion.

More Fallout 76 guides:

10 Things You Should Do First | Power Armor Location & More | Beginner’s Guide | How To Gain Levels Fast | Easy XP Farming Method | How To Join The Enclave & Get The Laser Minigun | Faction Guide

The two major factions are located at the Foundation and Crater — the Settlers and the Raiders. The Settlers are the ‘good’ faction, and the Raiders are the ‘evil’ faction. If you’ve been following Fallout, you’ll know which guys are good and which guys are bad right away.

You can work with both factions easily up until the end, so if you’re aiming to unlock every faction reward, stop before the final big mission in the storyline. You can go back and complete jobs for the rival faction and earn all the big rewards.











Settlers Faction Rewards

Bow Blueprint

Flare Blueprint

Cattle Prod Blueprint

Grocer’s Backpack Mod

Water Well Blueprint

Chinese Stealth Armor (Full Set)

Gauss Shotgun Blueprint

Gauss Shotgun Weapon Mods

Compound Bow Blueprint

Fertilizer Auto-Constructor Blueprint

Raiders Faction Rewards

Dynamite Blueprint

Chemist Backpack Mod

Floater Grenade Blueprint

Gauss Minigun Blueprint

Gauss Minigun Weapon mods

Raider Power Armor

Ammo Auto-Constructor Blueprint

It all comes down to one big question — do I want the Chinese Stealth armor, or the Gauss Minigun? Do I want an Ammo Auto-Constructor, or a Fertilizer Auto-Constructor? I recommend playing through both storylines — then raiding the Vault at the end to boost your reputation for the Raiders.

That way you can get the Ammo Auto-Constructor, which, when built in your base, automatically generates ammo for you. That’s way cooler than the lame fertilizer auto-constructor you get for hitting max rep for the Settlers faction.

That’s just my opinion! Aim for whatever prizes you want the most. Goodluck out there, wanderer.