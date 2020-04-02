Persona 5: Royal – All Classroom Questions & Answers | Exams Guide

Exams have been revamped in Persona 5: Royal. It isn’t just the new third semester you’ll have to deal with, you’ll also find many of the current questions have been slightly altered from their original versions. That’s why we’re covered all the classroom questions for a second round to help you earn full marks on your exams.

Persona 5: Royal is an updated and enhanced version of Persona 5, adding new locations to explore in your free time, new confidants, a new character and a completely altered end-game. There are so many new additions, it’s tough to keep track of it all — but for now, let’s just focus on your school life. Here’s how to correctly answer every question in Persona 5: Royal.

Certain exam questions are always given on certain days. To find your question, press [CRTL+F] to search for the day you’re looking for.

[ 4/12 ] Q: Tell me what the Devil’s Dictionary defines as the Hider factor in the progress of the human race. A: Villains

[ 4/19 ] Q: Between A and B… which line seems longer? A: They’re the same.

[ 4/23 ] Q: Between music, theater, and chariot racing, which sport did Nero win when he participated in the Olympics? A: All of them.

[ 4/25 ] Q: What does the phrase ‘My Country, Right Or Wrong’ mean? A: You unquestionably support it. A: You have a duty to correct it.

[ 4/27 ] Q: Do you know the name of the theorem named after this number? A: Four color theorem.

[ 4/30 ] Q: First off, the “Wunder” part probably means…? A: Wonder

Q: Yeah, that’s gotta be it. “Kind” means a child. … or at least a young guy, in your case. A: Prodigy.



[ 5/7 ] Q: So, what’s the literal translation of the phrase “femme fatale”? A: Fatal woman.

[ 5/10 ] Q: You know the time period Yoshitsune was active in, don’t you? A: The Heian Period

[ 5/11 ] Q: What historical figure inspired “favoring the magistrate?” A: Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Q: But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end when they had to oppose each other… Yoritomo won.

Q: That’s probably because people tend to sympathize less with people in power, and sympathize more with… The weak.



[ 5/12 ] Q: Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure? A: Cognition

] Q: Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure? Q: Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color? A: Both



[ 5/13 ] Q: Name the book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race. A: The Devil’s Dictionary

] Q: Name the book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race. Q: What character archetype refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives? A: Femme Fatale



[ 5/16 ] Q: What do we call the phenomenon where believing in a treatment’s power is enough to improve your condition? The placebo effect

[ 5/19 ] Q: Which famous artist of the Edo period is said to have moved residence over 100 times? A: Katsushika Hokusai

[ 5/21 ] Q: The golden ratio is 1:1.618 but do you know the silver ratio? A: 1:1.414

[ 5/23 ] Q: If we think about what these words have in common, then maybe “syn” means… A: Together

Q: So that means the full word basically means… A: Senses coming together.



[ 5/26 ] Q: Do you know which author Leblanc borrowed from? A: Arthur Conan Doyle

[ 5/31 ] Q: Do you know which peg-legged, parrot-toting historical figure’s appearance became visual shorthand for pirates? A: John Silver

[ 6/4 ] Q: What do you think the name of the phenomenon is? A: The halo effect.

[ 6/7 ] Q: The red king crab is biologically related to the hermit crab. So how is it different from a crab. Do you know? A: The number of legs.

[ 6/8 ] Q: Where does totalitarianism take things a step further than authoritarianism? Controlling public thought.

[ 6/13 ] Q: When washing your hair with copper, what color do you think it turns? Green

[ 6/15 ] Q: Between paper bills and coins, which one is issued by the government? Coins

[ 6/20 ] Q: One of these has minor metals in it, right? A: Smartphones

[ 6/23 ] Q: Now do you know what this woman’s position was? A: A pope.

[ 6/27 ] Q: Which of these animals is involved in an English idiom about the weather? A: Dogs

[ 6/29 ] Q: What do you think it says on the back of this piece? A: Gold

[ 7/1 ] Q: What’s the meaning of the original Chinese phrase that these dumplings’ name came from? A: Barbarian’s Head

[ 7/4 ] Q: Two people are responsible for July and August having 31 days. Do you know who those people are? A: Julius and Augustus

[ 7/7 ] Q: So Tanabata’s about gods crossing a starry sky to reunite once a year. It might have something to do with…? A: The Milky Way

[ 7/9 ] Q: Do you know what shape it is? A: A triangle.

[ 7/11 ] Q: What is long-term memory anyway? A: Memories that last a long time.

Q: If you have theoretically infinite space for them… theoretically, you’d be able to retain them for… A: Forever



[ 7/12 ] Q: Do you know what he did? A: Thievery

[ 7/13 ] If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E? A: 64 degrees

Q: And they were offering something to quell the river… A: Barbarian’s heads

Q: This master strategist came up with the baozi to… A: To offer them instead of heads.



[ 7/14 ] Q: What is the name and genus of this organism? A: Red King Crab / Paralithodes

] Q: What is the name and genus of this organism? Q: What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time? A: It caused confusion in the economy.



[ 7/15 ] Q: What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches?” A: Raining cats and dogs.

] Q: What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches?” Q: Which of the following is another name for spikenard noodles traditionally eaten in Tanabata? A: Demon guts



[ 9/3 ] Q: Each hand in this famous statue means something, but… do you know what the right hand represents? A: Prosperity

[ 9/6 ] Q: Do you know the name of that phenomenon where the second hand looks like it’s stopped moving? A: Chronostasis

[ 9/14 ] Q: What does a pawn shop offer that a secondhand shop doesn’t? A: Money loans for collateral.

[ 9/17 ] Q: What’s one of the supposed origins for the phrase “cat got your tongue?” A: Cats eating human tongues.

[ 9/21 ] Q: Robot comes from a word in Czech… but where in Europe is the Czech Republic located? A: Central Europe

[ 9/24 ] Q: How many white and black shapes are there respectively on a soccer ball? A: 20 white, 12 black

[ 9/28 ] Q: So “PVS,” referring to when you mistakenly think your phone is going off… What’s the P? A: Phantom

Q: Last is the S. So if we have “phantom vibration…” so far…? A: Syndrome



[ 9/29 ] Q: But the fishermen of Nagaragawa are actually civil servants as well. So, tell me which sector they belong to. A: Imperial Household Agency

[ 10/3 ] Q: If we use “three watermelons in the sun” to visualize a certain matter’s size against the universe’s, what are the melons? A: Stars

[ 10/6 ] Q: Now, do you know who invented this instrument? A: Joseph-Ignace Guillotine

[ 10/11 ] Q: Which name was most commonly ascribed to shape B? A: Bouba

[ 10/17 ] Q: Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball? A: 32 surfaces

Q: Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcast with… A: Black and white picture.



[ 10/18 ] Q: Who conducted executions using this device? A: Charles-Henri Sanson

] Q: Who conducted executions using this device? Q: What is the reason that most people can not become a commercial fisherman of Nagarasawa? A: It’s a hereditary profession.



[ 10/19 ] Q: What is the meaning of “robota,” the etymological root of “robot.” A: Slave labor.

] Q: What is the meaning of “robota,” the etymological root of “robot.” Q: Which of the following describes the density of stars in outer space? A: 3 bees in all of Europe.



[ 10/22 ] Q: Now, tell me that total count for each column in this magic square. A: 15

[ 10/24 ] Q: From a psychological standpoint, what’s a key reason our memories can differ from reality? A: Memory Bias

[ 11/2 ] Q: Can you tell me the meaning of the word “wack” in Thieves’ Cant? A: A share of stolen goods.

[ 11/4 ] Q: Clubs is a club, diamond is a gem, so what does a spade represent? A: A sword.

[ 11/8 ] Q: Tell me how old you have to be to listen in on a trial? A: Any age.

[ 11/10 ] Q: Do you know why it’s missing in the character for crow? A: Crow eyes are hard to see.

[ 11/12 ] Q: Do you know why voices sound so different over the phone? A: Because the voice is synthetic.

[ 11/14 ] Q: Tell me why that is? A: Because of high altitude.

[ 11/15 ] Q: Nezumi Kozo was to be paraded through the city and punished in a very particular way. How was he punished? A: His head was put on display.

[ 11/17 ] Q: Do you know the name for this graph? Your hint is “snails”… A: Cochleoid

[ 12/20 ] Q: Choose the graph which is named after the Chinese yoyo as a diabolo. A: D

Q: As a result he was sentenced to… A: Having his head displayed.

Q: Criminals, especially famous criminals, were mostly paraded around for… A: A performance.



[ 12/21 ] Q: Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail? A: Hearts

] Q: Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail? Q: According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in court? A: Attend



[ 12/22 ] Q: What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minster in black?” A: Japan

] Q: What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minster in black?” Q: The Japanese word “dokyuu” translates to “massive.” What english word inspired the initial “do” in dokyuu? A: Dreadnought



[ 1/11 ] Q: What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto? A: How numerous they are.

] Q: What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto? Q: What’s the phrase again? The one about how many gods there are in Shinto? A: The Eight Million Gods.



[ 1/14 ] Q: Where do you think the fictional land of “Ihatov” is modeled after? A: Iwate

[ 1/18 ] Q: What did the world awful originally mean? A: Impressive.

[ 1/20 ] Q: Do you know what she’s stepping on? A: A snake.

[ 1/24 ] Q: What does “Sweet” mean when describing a person? A: Kind-hearted.

Q: So with all that in mind, “salty” probably means… A: Resentful



[ 1/27 ] Q: How far did this study suggest personal happiness can spread? A: To friends of friends of friends.

