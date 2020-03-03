The Weirdest Monsters, Madmen & Eldritch Beings We’ve Encountered In World of Horror (So Far) | Gallery

The strange scenarios in World of Horror are packed with some of the most messed-up monsters we’ve ever seen in video games. They’re so grotesque, bizarre, and amusingly ugly that I couldn’t help myself — I’ve got to talk about these weird things. When I was a kid, there was nothing I loved more than reading about mythological monsters — browsing galleries of creatures and learning more about them. It’s a love I’ve carried into adulthood, and if you’re anything like me, you just loving looking at the world’s weirdest stuff.

That’s why I’m here to showcase the most disturbing creatures I’ve found in World of Horror so far. There are so many random monsters, you might never see some of them. Most of these creatures are rare spawns in locations you rarely need to explore, while others are special encounters you’ll only run into during a mystery. They’re all devilishly fun, gross, and awesome recreations that really capture the horrific detail of horror artist Junji Ito’s spookiest stuff.

Scissor Woman

The disgusting Scissor Woman appears in the ‘School Scissors’ mysteries. This boss can appear in two forms — the normal form, and the ‘burned’ form that’s even more grotesque! The only way to make the grosser version to appear is to play the ‘Mermaid’ mystery and choose to knock over the lamp in the school. Even in early-access, this game is full of creepy details.

Aka Manto

The ‘Red Cape’ mystery is one of the toughest — and takes you into a creepy school bathroom. A strange ghost turns out to be something far, far worse. If you get gossip all about Aka Manto, you can discover the secret; refuse to accept anything from the ghost, and it will reveal its true form. A mind-exploding nightmare from another world? Take him out with a trusty hammer.

Oetaru

A cyclopean terror that dwarfs the player, Oetaru can only appear in the ‘Household Hell’ mystery. If you bring a light source into the underground cavern, you can set the speakers to ‘430hz’ to make this unspeakable being appear from the sea. You can’t even fight this thing! You can run or sacrifice a follower to resolve the battle. That hammer won’t help you here.

Dream Devourer

In the ‘Coma’ mystery, you’ll have to deal with a strange illness that causes people to fall into a mysterious coma. By uncovering a special ‘Dust of Seeing’, you’ll be able to discover the real cause of the coma — freakish creatures called Dream Devourers. Feeding off the power of dreams, the only way to stop this monster is to cut the cords on patients. Most terrifying, these aren’t even the full creature — they’re just fingers of something far, far bigger.

Class of 1971

One of the most ridiculous creatures you can randomly encounter on the Seaside. While exploring the Seaside, you might get a text message, explaining that a school bus dropped into the sea in 1971 — the students were never found. Until now.

There are so many creatures in this game, I can’t explain them all. Check out the gallery for many, many more freakish creatures you’ll encounter in World of Horror.