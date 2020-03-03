Review Roundup: One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Has Solid Fighting Mechanics Despite Having a Few Drawbacks

Bandai Namco’s latest fighting title is centered around one of the biggest anime’s in the last decade, filled with humor, action, and a unique style — One Punch Man!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is finally out, and if you’re a fan of the anime/manga, you will already know that OPM is very unique in its story. Our main hero, Saitama has trained so hard that he now posses the ability to knockout out villains with one punch (duh).

So when making a game, where you posses the ability ot knockout enemies with one punch, there seems to be no fun in that. However, from early critic reviews, the game seems to capture the magic of the anime. Thanks to funny dialogue, and a range of characters, OPM: A Hero Nobody Knows is a fun fighting title!

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on Bandai Nacmo’s epic fighting title— One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows:

PlayStation Universe 80

Worthy of a Class-A Hero! One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a solid fighting game experience wrapped in nostalgia and callbacks to the animated source material. Fans of the anime will love to be able to play as their favorite characters and add their own flair to this over the top world of heroes and monsters. Despite some drawbacks the game is a fun way to immerse yourself in the world of One Punch Man and feel like a true Hero.

TheSixthAxis 70

Look, I’m going to be honest with you, despite its flaws I still really like One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, it’s just so far removed from what it feels like it could have been. There’s a vast gulf between the unique ideas that make this feel special and the basic gaming stuff that it doesn’t quite get right. It’s a real shame because this could have been one of the best anime games to date.

Screen Rant 70

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a fun arena fighter that lacks the punch it needed, with a clunky movement system and repetitive mission types.

Push Square 60

In One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, becoming a hero for fun isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Saitama is a hilariously game breaking gimmick that pays off in single-player, but online he only leads to frustration. Elsewhere,the main story mode has plenty to do, but there’s not much variety. Fans will mostly enjoy the writing and the fighting, but newcomers might be left wanting.

Game Revolution 40

Sadly, we instead have a game that is largely built around wasting the player’s time, with half-baked RPG mechanics doing little to enhance the experience, ultimately hindering the better parts and drawing attention to the lost potential.

Source: Metacritic