Valve Releases Three Half-Life: Alyx Gameplay Videos, Watch Here

Valve has taken to YouTube this afternoon to release a couple of exciting gameplay videos showcasing their highly anticipated title — Half-Life: Alyx.

The highly anticipated title is finally in its release month and with only a couple of weeks from releasing, Valve decided to showcase the game in action. If you’re looking forward to getting your hands on the game, you will definitely want to check out these videos as it will fill you with hype as well as showcase the game in action.

The three videos range from different gameplay mechanics, and VR aspects. Check out all three gameplay videos for Half-Life: Alyx down below:

Half-Life: Alyx Gameplay Video 1:

Half-Life: Alyx Gameplay Video 2:

Half-Life: Alyx Gameplay Video 3

Valve detailed the story of Half-Life: Alyx, and whether your a fan of the dormant franchise or a newcomer altogether, the description of the game sound both intriguing and worth a shot.

Check out the official details about the story of Alyx down below:

Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine’s brutal occupation of Earth. The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth’s most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.

Half-Life: Alyx is set to release for the PC and its compatible VR headsets on March 23rd, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming entry in the series? Think VR is the best route for the developers to choose? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube (1), (2), (3)