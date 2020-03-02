Monster Hunter World Adds Two New Beasts in Free Content Update

Capcom has announced today on Twitter that a new free content update is set to release for their critically acclaimed monster slaying RPG title, Monster Hunter: World.

The new free content update will be the third time Capcom has done this in the game’s life cycle; and it will come bearing two brand new monsters — Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang. These two monsters are teased within the recently released trailer, and as Capcom states, will be a challenge for only the bravest hunters out there!

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

The date is set! Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang will challenge bravest hunters on March 23 on PS4 and Xbox One! Coming to PC in April. pic.twitter.com/COUIROiLKf — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 1, 2020

In related news, in an exclusive release with IGN, two brand new poster artwork for the movie has been unveiled and it is looking accurate to the game’s, to say the least. We see both Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa sporting Monster Hunter-themed weapons, and if you’re a fan of the game, you’ll get a kick out of them. Check out the brand new Monster Hunter movie posters right here!

The upcoming free content update for Monster Hunter World is set to debut later this month on PS4 and Xbox on March 23rd. PC Players will have to wait a little longer until April.

Are you excited for the upcoming content update? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter