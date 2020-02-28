Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa Become Monster Hunters in New Movie Posters

At this point, we knew a Monster Hunter Movie was on the way but haven’t gotten any real look at the movie. That all changes today.

In an exclusive release with IGN, two brand new poster artwork for the movie has been unveiled and it is looking accurate to the game’s, to say the least. We see both Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa sporting Monster Hunter-themed weapons, and if you’re a fan of the game, you’ll get a kick out of them.

Apparently news about the movie’s plot has surfaced as well. For now, we know that Jovovich’s character is from the real world, where she is transported into a portal to another dimension filled with giant monsters. She and her team must survive the harsh new world of monsters and prevent them from making the jump back to Earth. This is where Jovovich and Tony Jaa’s character team up, and fight these monsters.

There’s really no much to grasp, but with the movie coming out this Fall, we should expect to see a full-fledged trailer sometime soon.

Check out the new posters down below.





The movie stars Milla Jovovich and Tony Haa as our lead Monster Hunters as they will be doing the honors of slaying the monsters in style for us on the big screen. As mentioned above, at this point not much about the movie is known, but it was revealed through the poster that the film will release in theaters on September 4, 2020.

Source: IGN